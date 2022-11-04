Breeders' Cup: William Buick comes from last to first on Mischief Magic in Juvenile Turf Sprint to give Charlie Appleby four in a row

British champion jockey William Buick produced a masterclass in patience coming from last to first to win the Grade Juvenile Turf Sprint on Mischief Magic.

Knocked to the rear early on in the five furlong contest, Buick tried to come down the inside on the rail but found more traffic ahead of him as Hollie Doyle on The Platinum Queen tried to make the pace.

She soon faltered as Ryan Moore on Dramatised came along the rail to hit the front, chased on the outside by Richard Hannon's Persian Force.

Mischief Magic still had plenty of running in behind and Buick finally got a run through as the field turned into the final straight.

Buick, though, had to use all his might to get past Dramatised and the late burst of Private Creed, to win by a length.

It was a remarkable fourth consecutive Breeders' Cup victory for trainer Charlie Appleby and extended his overall record to seven wins from 12 runners at the meeting.

Image: Charlie Appleby has won with seven of his 12 runners at the Breeders' Cup

Appleby told Sky Sports Racing: "I knew they were going to go hard.

"William has been in such great form and riding with such confidence, I could see what he was doing. He was trying to get him on his lead and he got him on his lead on the back turn there, I could see where he was trying to angle out and just got pushed back in again.

"I don't think it did the horse any harm because as I said to Will, just give him gaps, he just needs daylight and he might just have a chance. A great ride by William, I'm delighted. It's great to be back."