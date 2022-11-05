Breeders' Cup Filly & Mare Turf: Tuesday adds to Aidan O'Brien's stellar haul in Keeneland

Tuesday gave Aidan O’Brien a third victory at the Breeders’ Cup meeting, running down In Italian late under the Ryan Moore drive.

The Oaks winner collared In Italian and Joel Rosario in the last 100 yards to give Aidan O'Brien his best haul at the meeting, after Meditate and Victoria Road won on Friday.

The race favourite Nashwa disappointed under Hollie Doyle, after coming away slowly and never really looked like getting in contention, eventually well-beaten at the line.

Image: Hollie Doyle punches the air as Nashwa wins the Nassau Stakes at Goodwood

In Italian had controlled the pace and looked to slip the field around the home turn, but Moore's three-year-old filly had enough in reserve to run down the Chad Brown-trained filly.

Speaking after the race, O'Brien said: "It's incredible for everyone that's involved in the whole place.

"She's a filly that won the (Epsom) Oaks when she was barely three and we were conscious of that and we let her dally through the rest of the year.

"We had our eye on this race for her. She's an amazing filly from an unbelievable pedigree as well.

"Totally 100 per cent homebred which makes this incredible and a privilege for us. Ryan (Moore) gave her a stunning ride."

Earlier on the card, Caravel sprung a 50/1 shock in the Breeders' Cup Turf Sprint for Tyler Gaffalione and trainer Brad Cox.

In a race full of drama, Golden Pal missed the start and lost all chance under jockey Irad Ortiz Jr, something he also did at Royal Ascot earlier this season.

Main market rival Highfield Princess for Jason Hart and John Quinn was only fourth, with Caravel proving too strong for Emaraaty Ana under Ryan Moore, with Charlie Appleby's Creative Force back in third.