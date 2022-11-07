Today on Sky Sports Racing: George Boughey team look to land quickfire double with Hadley Park

Hadley Park looks one of the stars on the Wolverhampton card as he bids to go in for the second time in three days, live on Sky Sports Racing.

5.30 Wolverhampton - Hadley Park goes for second win in three days

Hadley Park was a wide-margin winner on Saturday at Chelmsford and is back out just 48 hours later with a good chance to go in again for the George Boughey team (5:30pm).

Kevin Stott takes the ride for the Munir & Souede-owned two-year-old, who improved for cheekpieces last time out.

Nine rivals line up in opposition, with two of note in Bear Force and Lionella making nursery debut.

6.00 Wolverhampton - Irregular Warfare to go one better?

Roger Varian's Irregular Warfare made an encouraging debut behind Knight at Yarmouth on debut and will surely be fancied to go one better in this informative maiden (6:00).

In the first of two divisions, he faces another Boughey and Stott contender in Apex, who has finished fourth on both starts for the Highclere team.

William Knight's Ben Dikduk also looks to be improving and could be worth considering after a third at Newmarket last month.

8.00 Wolverhampton - Botti aims two at hot handicap

The feature event comes at 8:00pm, with old favourite Danehill Kodiac running for trainer Joe Tickle and apprentice Taylor Fisher.

He's been out of form of late and faces Marco Botti's handicap debutant Vidhaata and Lucky San Jore, who is chasing a hat-trick.

Also worth noting in Francesi from the Sean Woods yard, after a decent run of placed efforts recently.

Monday racecards | Latest Sky Bet odds

Watch every race at Wolverhampton live on Sky Sports Racing on Monday, November 7.