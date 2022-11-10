Churchill Stakes: Aidan O'Brien's Belmont Gold Cup star Bolshoi Ballet returns at Lingfield

Belmont Gold Cup winner Bolshoi Ballet headlines an excellent renewal of the BetUK Listed Churchill Stakes for the Aidan O'Brien team at Lingfield, live this Saturday on Sky Sports Racing.

The one-time Derby favourite returns from an 11-month absence for the Ballydoyle handler, having been largely campaigned abroad last year after his run in the Epsom Classic, in which he finished seventh.

Seamie Heffernan will make the trip over to ride the four-year-old for O'Brien, who enjoyed a record three winners at the Breeders' Cup last weekend.

Image: Bolshoi Ballet, ridden by Ryan Moore (right), on the way to winning the Derrinstown Stud Derby Trial Stakes

He will take on Royal Ascot winner Missed The Cut, who looks to return from a disappointing run in France last time for the George Boughey team as well as John and Thady Gosden's Harrovian.

Listed winner Majestic Dawn also lines up for the Paul and Oliver Cole stable, with the latter hoping for a big run from the six-year-old colt.

"We haven't really changed much so we are hoping he puts in a good performance," Oliver Cole said.

Image: Summerghand (centre, brown cap) wins the Ayr Gold Cup for trainer David O'Meara

"We're hoping that the all-weather at Lingfield will suit him."

Earlier on the card, the Listed Golden Rose Stakes features David O'Meara's stable star Summerghand, who is arguably in the best form of his career, having won the Ayr Gold Cup two starts ago.

Dundalk specialist Harry's Bar looks the one to beat for Adrian McGuinness, having finished fourth in a Group Three last time out, although Logo Hunter finished second in that race and reopposes here for Michael J Browne.