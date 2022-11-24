Today on Sky Sports Racing: Mucho Mas out to strike over fences at Lingfield for in-form Ben Pauling team

Trainer Ben Pauling three winners away from equaling career-best tally of 44; Mucho Mas is seeking a first victory over fences after a promising debut at Bangor-On-Dee last month; watch every race from Lingfield live on Sky Sports Racing
Wednesday 23 November 2022 12:28, UK
Lingfield is the focus of the Sky Sports Racing cameras on Thursday with a competitive seven-race jumps card, all live from 12.25pm.
The Nicholls&Clarke Partnering With Mira Showers Novices' Handicap Chase (2.35) looks a tricky race to call as 12 runners line up.
Mucho Mas, a solid runner-up at Bangor-On-Dee on chase debut last month, tops the weights for Ben Pauling, who is rapidly closing in on surpassing his career-best win tally (44) for a season.
His main challenge appears to come from Seamus Mullins' Sheldon, a winner on chase debut at Stratford before falling late in the day at Hereford earlier this month.
Trainer Venetia Williams has finally found her stride this season and hands a first start of the campaign to 10-year-old Burrows Park, still a maiden after four starts over fences.
Oneupmanship was a beaten favourite when trained with Richard Barber and makes his debut for Anthony Honeyball and Rex Dingle. The seven-year-old has always been highly thought of and will look to open his account over fences at the third attempt.
The Follow AtTheRaces On Twitter Novices' Hurdle (2.05) looks like a good opportunity for Gary Moore's Givega to make a winning debut over hurdles. A Point-to-Point winner for Colin Bowe in May 2021, he will head the market under Jamie Moore.
Hot Rod Lincoln looks like the likely danger for the Harry Fry team. A winner of a Point-to-Point in December, he made a good debut when finishing fourth at Chepstow and will look to build on that effort back to the minimum two-mile trip.
Moore also saddles Dirham Emirati, a former winner on the Flat who appeared twice as a juvenile hurdler last season, including falling at Plumpton when yet to be asked for his effort.
Philip Hobbs' High Game Royal made a decent start over hurdles at Cheptow at the start of November, finishing fifth behind the useful Tahmuras.
Chris Gordon will be hoping Coolvalla can follow up his Fontwell success in the At The Races App Market Movers Handicap Chase (12.55) with Tom Cannon onboard. He drops back slightly in trip to just under three miles and will be looking to make it two from two over fences.
Bobmahley got off the mark over fences at Fakenham last month and represents Tim Vaughan and Alan Johns.
Top weight Echo Watt needs to overturn the form with Coolvalla after chasing home Gordon's runner last time, extending the eight-year-old's winless run to eight.
At the other end of the handicap, Hobbs has unexposed five-year-old Advantura, still a maiden after six starts over hurdles.
