Lesters 2022: William Buick, Hollie Doyle, Frankie Dettori and Moore trio among awards nominees

Frankie Dettori, William Buick, and the Moore trio Jamie, Josh and Ryan are among those nominated for awards at this month's Lesters, to be announced on December 16.

Champion Jockey Buick joins the Derby-winning rider Richard Kingscote, Paul Mulrennan and Sky Sports Racing ambassador Hollie Doyle in being nominated for Flat Jockey of the Year.

Buick, Doyle and Mulrennan have also been nominated for Flat Jockey Special Recognition, whilst Jump Jockey Special Recognition nominees include David Bass, Tom Scudamore and Josh Moore, who has made a remarkable recovery from severe injuries sustained in a fall at Haydock in April.

Image: Soulcombe and Hollie Doyle destroyed their rivals in the Melrose at York

Jump Jockey of the Year looks very competitive, with Champion Jockey Brian Hughes in amongst Jamie Moore, Sam Twiston-Davies and Sean Bowen.

The coveted Apprentice of the Year will be fought out between Rhys Clutterbuck, Harry Davies, Ryan Sexton and Champion Apprentice Benoit de la Sayette, whilst Conditional Jockey of the Year nominees include Mitch Bastyan, Kevin Brogan, Theo Gillard and Fergus Gregory.

Image: Knight Salute ridden by Paddy Brennan (left) and Pied Piper ridden by Davy Russell jump the last resulting in a dead heat between the two (provisional result pending a steward's enquiry) in the Jewson Anniversary 4-Y-O Juvenile Hurdle at Aintree Race

These nominees join the Jump and Flat Ride of the Year announced last month, featuring Dettori and Ryan Moore as well as Charlie Deutsch and Paddy Brennan with voting closing last week.

The winners of every award will be announced on a Sky Sports Racing Lesters Awards Special on Friday December 16. Winners and special guests will be joined in the studio by regular presenters Luke Harvey and Jason Weaver.

In addition, a special 'Lester Piggott Honorary Award' will be presented on the night in memory of Lester following his passing earlier this year, with the recipient chosen by his daughter, Maureen Haggas.

Ian McMahon, CEO for the PJA said: "The Lesters celebrates the incredibly talented pool of Jockeys across both codes of the sport. We are delighted that Sky Sports Racing are able to assist us in the production of the live show on 16th December and wish all nominees the best of luck."