Welsh National Trial live on Sky Sports Racing: Matt Chapman picks out his five to follow at Chepstow

Sky Sports Racing's Matt Chapman tipped up six winners out of seven on his last visit to Wales and returns with five to follow from Chepstow on Saturday...

For some, Tingle Creek day at Sandown on Saturday will take centre stage, but I am heading to Chepstow for Sky Sports Racing and I have to tell you it promises to be an absolute belter of a card.

Chepstow is just one of those tracks that produces something of interest, every jumps fixture, and here are five horses to look out for Saturday, live on Sky Sports Racing.

Makin'yourmindup

Coral Racing Club Novices' Hurdle (12.27)

The Paul Nicholls-trained runner has only raced three times under Rules and two of those have been at Chepstow so after this performance he will have been to the track in three of his four starts. With a rating of 121 he should be hard to stop, although take a second look at Well Dick for Charlie Longsdon who has been well fancied in two point to points.

Secret Reprieve

Coral Welsh Grand National Trial (1.37)

Oddly, he ran in the Welsh National twice in 2021, and looked to have the world at his feet when hacking up in the January and even being talked about as a Cheltenham Gold Cup horse. In December of that year, he was also fifth in the race. Since then, the wheels have fallen off, but many will be willing Evan Williams's runner to bounce back to his best off a mark of 134 which should be generous.

Wayfinder

Coral Welsh Grand National Trial (1.37)

From 14 starts under Rules he has been to Chepstow five times and his last three efforts have been at the course. They have all been wins seeing his handicap mark go up 20lb for Rebecca Curtis. He could easily go in again for Paddy Brennan.

Image: Wayfinder is favourite to win the Welsh Grand National Trial on Saturday

Iron Bridge

Cazoo Novices Limited Handicap Chase (2.12)

You don't often get unbeaten horses in handicap chases, but that's the case with Iron Bridge who goes for the Jonjo O'Neill dad and son team. A mark of 137 looks very high for such an inexperienced horse but he looked fancy at Carlisle last time.

Salt Rock

Burnham Plastering & Drylining Novices' Hurdle (2.47)

Kim Bailey unleashes a fascinating point winner in Salt Rock. The son of Soldier and Fortune cost £205,000 and should be able to motor a bit for owners who are not afraid to spend a few quid. It will be tough to win on hurdling debut but definitely one to check out in the paddock with me on Sky Sports Racing!

Watch every race on the Coral Welsh Grand National Trial card from Chepstow live on Sky Sports Racing (Sky 415 | Virgin 535) on Saturday Decmeber 3.