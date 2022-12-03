Many Clouds Chase: Grand National hero Noble Yeats storms to victory back at Aintree for Emmet Mullins

Grand National hero Noble Yeats made a spectacular return to Aintree in claiming the Boylesports Many Clouds Chase.

Emmet Mullins' Irish raider was a 50/1 outsider in April when he provided amateur Sam Waley-Cohen with a fairytale farewell to the saddle and also became the first seven-year-old since Bogskar in 1940 to win the world's most famous steeplechase.

However, he was much more respected in the market this time around and was gambled into 3/1 second-favourite shortly before the off.

Content to stalk the fancied Ahoy Senor for the majority of the journey, it was at the second-last when Noble Yeats was set alight by his new pilot Sean Bowen and the duo put the race to bed in a matter of strides as he recorded a taking success over the admirable Dashel Drasher, who was up with the pace alongside Lucinda Russell's well-held favourite throughout in the hands of Rex Dingle.

Such was the manner of victory, Betfair make Noble Yeats 10/1 from 25/1 for the Gold Cup in March and 6/1 from 25/1 for the King George at Kempton later this month. Coral went 12/1 for a second National and 16/1 for the Gold Cup.

Bowen said: "He races a little bit lazily and never does too much, but as we all know his jumping is absolutely brilliant. Even though he was racing lazily I would wing a fence and be back on the bridle again.

"I spoke to Sam before I rode him at Wexford and he said 'if you have cover, when you pull him out he'll really go' and he did exactly that today.

"He quickened smartly from the back of two out and did it nicely, beating some good horses."

Image: Noble Yeats on his way to victory in the Many Clouds Chase at Aintree

Owner Robert Waley-Cohen was in attendance, and said: "That was brilliant and I can't say you don't miss it when you see it go like that. It was great to see him running so well for Sean and I'm thrilled for everyone.

"The King George is not very far away so I think we'll get him home and have a think and work it out from there.

"I don't think we expected that today - he's done it very well against some really good horses. He looks like the real deal and we'll have to work out where to go next.

"It would be great [to go for the King George] and dad [Robert Waley-Cohen] has always been up for it, but the main thing is to see if the horse is up for it first."

Dixon Cove secured some valuable black type with a gritty display in the Boylesports Moneyback Meetings Everyday Fillies' Juvenile Hurdle at Aintree.

Snapped up by Paul Nicholls following some creditable efforts in defeat in France, the three-year-old won as she liked on her British debut at Hereford last month, earning her a step up to Listed class.

Image: Dixon Cove wins at Listed level for Paul Nicholls and Harry Skelton

Harry Skelton had to get to work aboard the even-money favourite halfway up the straight, but to her credit Dixon Cove answered his every call and passed the post with a length and a quarter in hand.

Gordon Elliott's Calico filled the runner-up spot, with French raider Isaline De Chandou third.

Strong Leader claimed a third win from four starts in the Boylesports Best Odds Guaranteed Novices' Hurdle for Olly Murphy and Sean Bowen.

Impressive in winning at Warwick bumper in May, the son of Passing Glance finished second at Cheltenham on his reappearance before making a successful transition to hurdling at Uttoxeter three weeks ago.

Image: Strong Leader (left) races away from Jaramillo at Aintree

The five-year-old was a 2/1 shot to follow up and after tracking Jaramillo to the final flight, he picked up well on the run-in to score by eight lengths from 7/4 favourite Etalon.

The Nigel Twiston-Davies-trained Broadway Boy made it third time lucky in the Boylesports Best Odds Guaranteed On Racing Novices' Handicap Hurdle.

The four-year-old had finished second in his two previous outings, most recently chasing home the exciting Authorised Speed - a winner at Sandown earlier in the day.

Turning for home it looked like the 5/2 chance might have to make do with minor honours once again on Merseyside, but he knuckled down for pressure after the final flight to get up and beat Brandy McQueen by just over four lengths under the trainer's son Sam.