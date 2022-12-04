Triumph Hurdle odds: Lossiemouth cut to 4/1 for Cheltenham Festival after Grade Three glory at Fairyhouse

Lossiemouth staked her Triumph Hurdle claims in style as she led home a Willie Mullins one-two in the Bar One Racing Price Boost Juvenile Hurdle at Fairyhouse.

The Closutton handler was responsible for four of the 10 runners in the Grade Three contest, but it became obvious this would be fought out between Lossiemouth and the 5/4 market leader Zarak The Brave as the race entered the business end.

And it was the clinical jumping at the last two flights which sealed victory for the Danny Mullins-ridden winner, who was sent off the 3/1 second favourite.

Owner Rich Ricci has not been shy in mentioning Lossiemouth in dispatches since acquiring the daughter of Great Pretender following a 10-length win at Auteuil in April and this taking stable debut will have connections dreaming she could follow in the footsteps of Vauban, who scooped top juvenile honours at the Cheltenham Festival earlier this year.

"That looked very good," said Mullins. "She came with a nice reputation from France and has been working nicely at home but that's certainly way better than anything she has shown us before.

"Today was just a finding-out mission to see what we had and it looks like we have found a good one.

Image: Lossiemouth and Danny Mullins win the Bar One Racing Price Boost Juvenile Hurdle at Fairyhouse

"Danny said he could have gone at any stage. He said her jumping was very good and she has so much scope. She was very good.

"We've found out a lot today and look forward to the future with her. We'll have a look at Leopardstown at Christmas and see what the penalty structure is and there is also the Grade One at the Dublin Racing Festival."

Betfair responded by making Lossiemouth 4/1 from 12/1 for the Triumph Hurdle.

In the opening Bar One Racing Sign Up Bet 10 Get 50 Irish EBF Mares Handicap Chase, Gavin Cromwell's Malina Girl registered a five-length success in the hands of Luke Dempsey.

"The soft ground brought her stamina into play over the trip and for a small mare, she's very good to jump. It's a nice pot," said the winning trainer. "I bought her in an August sale for €7,500 and she's won a bumper, an auction maiden hurdle and a beginners chase and a five grand bonus for winning each race and a 10 grand sales voucher for winning the auction race. She's been some money-spinner."