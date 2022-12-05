 Skip to content

Irish Champion Hurdle: Leopardstown remains the plan for Honeysuckle despite Hatton's Grace defeat

Honeysuckle was beaten for the first time on Sunday in the Hatton's Grace Hurdle at Fairyhouse, finishing third behind Klassical Dream and Teahupoo; she is now expected to line up at the Dublin Racing Festival in the Irish Champion Hurdle

Monday 5 December 2022 16:03, UK

Rachael Blackmore and Honeysuckle pose for the cameras after victory in the 2022 Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham
Image: Rachael Blackmore and Honeysuckle pose for the cameras after victory in the 2022 Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham

The Irish Champion Hurdle remains the likely next step for Honeysuckle after suffering defeat for the first time in her career at Fairyhouse.

Henry de Bromhead's brilliant mare was bidding for a record fourth Hatton's Grace Hurdle success and a 17th consecutive victory overall in Sunday's two-and-a-half-mile feature.

But after travelling powerfully to the lead at the top of the home straight, Honeysuckle's effort petered out between the final two flights and she was beaten just under three lengths into third place behind Gordon Elliott's surprise winner Teahupoo and Willie Mullins' Klassical Dream.

Teahupoo and Jack Kennedy (right) win the Bar One Racing Hatton&#39;s Grace Hurdle from Klassical Dream (centre) and Honeysuckle (left)
Image: Teahupoo and Jack Kennedy (right) win the Bar One Racing Hatton's Grace Hurdle from Klassical Dream (centre) and Honeysuckle (left)

While connections were disappointed to see the eight-year-old lose her unbeaten record, Peter Molony - racing manager to owner Kenny Alexander - feels there was still plenty of encouragement to be taken from her performance.

"She was good this morning, all fine," he said. "It was a great run - finishing third in a Grade One. The winner is a very good horse on soft to heavy ground and we're only comparing it with her magnificent unbeaten record up to now.

"In normal circumstances we'd be very happy with the run and after everything she's done in the last couple of years we've been in bonus territory, it's a dream."

Honeysuckle clears the last in the Champion Hurdle ahead of Epatante
Image: Honeysuckle clears the last in the Champion Hurdle ahead of Epatante

Honeysuckle has won the Irish Champion Hurdle at Leopardstown's Dublin Racing Festival in February in each of the past three seasons and Molony expects that to be her next port of call.

"At the moment, the Irish Champion Hurdle is the plan," Molony added.

"It was a good run on Sunday, her first run of the season and we're happy, so onwards and upwards.

"I couldn't be more happy for Brian Acheson (winning owner). He's been a good friend to Kenny and I and Henry. He puts an awful lot into the game. No one deserves success more than him."

