Today on Sky Sports Racing: Flying Secret can get career off the ground in Lingfield feature on Wednesday

Lingfield hosts a busy eight-race card on the All-Weather on Wednesday, while there is jumping from Hexham, all live on Sky Sports Racing from 11.20am.

1.25 Lingfield - Flying Secret and High Velocity contest feature handicap

The class three feature, the BetUK's Acca Club 5 Free Bet Handicap (1.25), has attracted nine runners, with bottom-weight Flying Secret looking of interest despite having yet to get his head in front in eight starts for Eve Johnson Houghton.

He has run well with placed efforts at Doncaster, Salisbury and most recently on his first start on the All-Weather at Kempton, and a mark of 73 looks fair.

Tyger Bay is a course-and-distance winner from June this year and arrives after a couple of good runs at Catterick and Kempton in recent weeks.

James Tate's three-year-old High Velocity has some strong form in the book with an All-Weather record of four wins from seven starts.

Meanwhile, Mohi has been gelded since we last saw him and could have more to offer for the Clive Cox team.

2.00 Lingfield - Tudor steps up in trip after course success last time

Kevin Philippart De Foy looks to have the one to beat in the BetUK Over 40,000 Live Streamed Races Handicap (2.00) with Tudor.

The promising three-year-old steps up in trip having won a handicap over a mile and a half last month, with John Egan keeping the ride.

Suffrajet is the only other three-year-old in the line-up and heads the weights for Charlie and Mark Johnston with Jason Hart riding.

She will need to bounce back from a poor effort when favourite at Catterick last time but looked promising when winning a maiden at Nottingham last season.

Zhang Fei ran well to be third at Wolverhampton last time and is another to consider for Paul and Oliver Cole.

12.00 Hexham - Last-time winners Gold Emery and Les's Legacy clash

Hexham's card kicks off at midday with an intriguing renewal of the Season's Greetings From Hexham Racecourse Handicap Hurdle (12.00).

Former point-to-point winner Gold Emery made a successful start for Donald McCain at Carlisle back in February and is now pitched straight into handicap company off a mark of 110, with champion jockey Brian Hughes booked.

Les's Legacy is a dual course winner over hurdles for Susan Corbett and steps up in trip having scored over two miles here on his last start.

Wednesday racecards | Latest Sky Bet odds

Watch every race from Lingfield and Hexham live on Sky Sports Racing on Wednesday, December 7