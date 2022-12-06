Off The Fence: Honeysuckle can bounce back from Hatton's Grace defeat and will be better back at Cheltenham

It is too early to be writing off Honeysuckle after she suffered a first defeat in the Hatton’s Grace, former jockey Barry Geraghty has told the Off The Fence podcast.

Henry de Bromhead's star mare lost her perfect record on Saturday, finishing behind Teahupoo and Klassical Dream as she bid for a record fourth win in the race.

Bookmakers reacted to the performance by sliding the defending Champion Hurdle winner out to 8/1 for the same race at Cheltenham next year, with Nicky Henderson's Constitution Hill cut to 2/7 favourite.

"Everyone was there at Fairyhouse to see Honeysuckle and presumed she was going to win but she did face her stiffest task," Geraghty said.

"It turned out to be a brilliant race. She was only beaten three lengths and Teahupoo put in a brilliant performance to beat Klassical Dream.

"Would you write Honeysuckle off after that? I don't think so. If the three of those lined up in the Champion Hurdle next March, I'd have my money on Honeysuckle to beat Teahupoo and Klassical Dream."

Image: Teahupoo and Jack Kennedy (right) win the Bar One Racing Hatton's Grace Hurdle from Klassical Dream (centre) and Honeysuckle (left)

There may have been mixed emotions for Geraghty, who helped bring Constitution Hill through before his racing career began, but asked if he was happy to see Honeysuckle beaten, Geraghty said: "No, I wanted to see her win and set-up that clash at Cheltenham.

"She still ran a good race and probably to the same level she had last year.

"She's a better mare in the Spring on better ground and at Cheltenham."

Fellow panellist and Irish racing expert Tony Keenan was less impressed with Honeysuckle's display.

"I'd find it hard to find positives with her," Keenan said. "I thought she had no excuses at all.

"The sectionals, compared to the other races on the card, don't say that she was in front too soon. When she's tried those tactics before she's put the race to bed.

"She's been absolutely brilliant but last season wasn't as good as the previous season and it looks as if she's taken another little dip."

Keenan was equally disappointed with Klassical Dream's effort in second and is happy to take him on if he heads for a defence of his Christmas Hurdle title at Leopardstown on December 28.

"I would be against him on the back of this run for Leopardstown at Christmas," Keenan said. "He's shown an ability to go very well fresh but struggled last year."