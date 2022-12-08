Cheltenham set for Friday inspection with Cross Country race already abandoned

Cheltenham will undertake a precautionary inspection at 7:30am to deem whether racing goes ahead on Friday but the Cross Country race will not be run.

The two-day International Meeting at Cheltenham is scheduled to begin on Friday but a possible low of -4C overnight has left racing in the balance.

The Glenfarclas Crystal Cup Cross Country Handicap Chase was due to open the card at 12.05pm but that has been called off due to that track being frozen.

A statement on the Cheltenham Racecourse social media feed on Thursday stated: "Despite slight improvement today, following the 1pm inspection, the Cross Country Chase will not take place due to frozen ground and no chance of significant change. Racing will now begin at 12:40pm tomorrow and run a six-race card."

Saturday's card at Cheltenham includes the Unibet International Hurdle and the December Gold Cup - a valuable handicap chase, with Il Ridoto and Stolen Silver among the 15 declared runners.