Today on Sky Sports Racing: William Buick headlines dual all-weather action on busy Tuesday

It's all-weather racing all the way due to the recent cold snap, with Southwell leading the way before some evening action at Wolverhampton, live on Sky Sports Racing.

2.13 Southwell - Bowring looks to bag another sprint handicap

Roy Bowring's Hiya Maite has an envious record on this surface so must go well in the Top Odds Every Day With BetUK Handicap (2:13) at Southwell.

He won last month at Newcastle and was a good third here recently as well, so will take a bit of stopping under Lewis Edmunds.

Of the others, Miss Belladonna beat Man On A Mission at Chelmsford last time but there doesn't look to be much between that pair on form.

5.45 Wolverhampton - Buick looks to continue stellar run

You'd imagine champion jockey William Buick will fancy his chances of a winner when rocking up to Dunstall Park on a Tuesday night and has a good opportunity with Aussie Banker in the Spreadex Sports Get £50 In Bonuses Handicap (5:45).

The three-year-old bolted up at Kempton last month for Richard Hughes so will be highly fancied to get another victory here at this level.

Of the others worth considering, Dave Lowe's Baby Steps will go in search of a fourth all-weather win for David Loughnane and David Probert, whilst Hugo Palmer sends Roudemental.

6.45 Wolverhampton - Course and Distance winner goes for Appleby team

The Spreadex Sports First Goalscorer Insurance Handicap at 6:45pm may not be the highest in quality but is pretty competitive, with Min Till arguably the most interesting of the dozen.

Mick and David Easterby's three-year-old won here two starts ago and was second last time out - Shane Gray takes the ride.

Novak will look to remain in form for the Iain Jardine team and has a nice draw in stall 2 - Mark Loughnane's Follow Your Heart also has some good placed form and is ridden by 16-year-old Billy Loughnane.

Watch every race from Southwell and Wolverhampton live on Sky Sports Racing on Tuesday, December 13.