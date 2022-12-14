Ascot Christmas Racing Weekend: Friday's card abandoned due to frozen track as Long Walk day remains in doubt

Ascot have made an early to call abandon the opening day of their Howden Christmas Racing Weekend due to a frozen track, with Saturday's Long Walk card subject to a further inspection.

With temperatures dipping lower than expected on Wednesday afternoon, clerk of the course Chris Stickels brought forward an inspection of the track, which had been due to take place on Thursday morning.

It found the track still frozen in places with a forecast of temperatures lower than -3C overnight on Wednesday, meaning "no prospect of sufficient improvement" ahead of racing on Friday.

In a statement, Ascot tweeted: "Racing at Ascot on Friday has been abandoned.

"Today and yesterday have been much colder than forecast meaning the track is still frozen in places and there is no prospect of improvement before Friday.

"It has been decided to cancel earlier, rather than progressing tomorrow's planned inspection, so that participants and those planning to attend have full clarity.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

"At this stage, we are planning to inspect for Saturday's card at 8am on Friday morning."

The team at Haydock have already called an inspection for 8am on Thursday ahead of their Saturday fixture, with prospects appearing bleak, while the Irish meeting at Naas on Thursday has been cancelled following a Wednesday morning check.

Ffos Las are due to inspect their track early on Thursday ahead of racing the same day, while Uttoxeter's Friday meeting is also subject to a track inspection on Thursday.