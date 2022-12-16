Today on Sky Sports Racing: Southwell hosts eight-race card on all-weather surface as cold snap continues to take hold

Southwell hosts second successive all-weather card as cold snap causes widespread abandonments across Britain and Ireland; watch every race live on Sky Sports Racing from 1.25pm
Thursday 15 December 2022 15:22, UK
For the second afternoon in a row, Southwell is the star of the show with an eight-race card, all live on Sky Sports Racing, as the cold snap continues to take hold of the racing calendar.
Three last-time-out winners do battle in an excellent renewal of the BetUK Over 40,000 Live Streamed Races Handicap (2.35) which features a field of 10.
Pockley has been in fine form of late for trainer Linda Perratt, winning two of his last three starts - both at Newcastle on the all-weather - and has Mark Winn again claiming 5lbs.
Simon Hodgson's Twilight Madness was also victorious at Newcastle last month and lines up off 3lb higher under Jason Hart.
La Roca Del Fuego arrives on the back of a recent success at Chelmsford and is another to note for Geoffrey Deacon.
Roger Teal's Blazeon Five has come into her own since stepping up in trip to two miles with successive wins at Kempton.
She should have no problem therefore with an added two furlongs in the Huge Daily Boosts Only At BetUK Handicap (3.45), with leading all-weather rider Kevin Stott booked.
Maketh Believeth makes a first start for new trainer Amy Murphy after the retirement of his former master Harry Dunlop, while young Ben Brookhouse sends out his first ever runner in Champagne City.
One More Dream has improved markedly for a switch to the all-weather surface, completing a hat-trick last month at Chelmsford before following up with two good placed efforts at Wolverhampton and Lingfield.
The highly-experienced Anif looks the main rival from the Michael Herrington team having won over this course and distance two starts back and running well for third over the mile seven days ago.
Mick Easterby's Eligible and Ruth Carr's bottom weight Bobby Joe Leg are both also course and distance winners and merit plenty of respect.
Watch every race from Southwell live on Sky Sports Racing on Friday, December 16.