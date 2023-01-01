Today on Sky Sports Racing: Roger Varian's Manaafith looks to book All-Weather Championships Finals Day spot with Southwell win

Manaafith aiming to book her spot at All-Weather Championships Finals Day with victory in the Fast-Track Qualifier at Southwell on Sunday, live on Sky Sports Racing at 3.56pm; hat-trick seekers Fine Wine and Alligator Alley clash in competitive handicap (4.56pm)
Saturday 31 December 2022 13:36, UK
The New Year on Sky Sports Racing kicks off with All-Weather Fast-Track Qualifier action from Southwell, all live from 2.16pm.
Powerful owners Shadwell kept a handful of notable horses in training this winter for an all-weather campaign and one of the most exciting of those is Roger Varian Manaafith.
She will be aiming to follow up last month's impressive victory at Wolverhampton, taking on four rivals in the It's Time To Turn To talkSPORT Fillies' Conditions Stakes (3.56), a Fast-Track Qualifier for All-Weather Championships Finals Day on April 7.
A winner of all four of her starts on the artificial surface, she should prove hard to beat under Jim Crowley.
Trainer Rae Guest won this last year and sends the in-form Aramis Grey among the opposition.
Seven gather for a cracking renewal of the Class 2 Huge Daily Boosts Only At BetUK Handicap (4.56), featuring a trio of in-form horses looking to extend their winning runs.
Both Fine Wine and Alligator Alley arrive seeking respective hat-tricks, the former rapidly progressing since returning from injury for local trainer Scott Dixon.
Alligator Alley has twice finished behind Fine Wine in recent months so will need to overturn that form line to get his head in front for David O'Meara.
Leading all-weather rider Kevin Stott is booked to ride King Of Bavaria, who makes a first start for Mick Appleby after a move from Aidan O'Brien.
Closing out the eight-race card is a competitive talkSPORT Download The App Fillies' Handicap (5.56), where Cappoquin tops the weights for George Boughey.
She bolted up on stable debut at Wolverhampton last month before following that with a good effort in fourth 11 days ago.
Kevin Philippart de Foy's Rikona looked more than capable of recording another victory when winning comfortably in a first-time visor at Lingfield on December 7 and now steps up in class.
Clive Cox's Mille Miglia is the only other last-time-out winner in the field, arriving after a smart performance over the mile-and-a-half at Kempton in November.
