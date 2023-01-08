Today on Sky Sports Racing: Earlofthecotswolds seeks Finals Day qualification in Southwell thriller on Sunday

There is a real treat to end the week with All-Weather Championships Fast-Track Qualifier action at Southwell, plus top jumping from Chepstow, all live on Sky Sports Racing.

2.00 Southwell - Earlofthecotswolds & Berkshire Rocco headline Fast-Track Qualifier

Seven head to post for a cracking renewal of the BetUK Over 40,000 Live Streamed Races Conditions Stakes (2.00), an All-weather Fast Track Qualifier over two miles.

Former Royal Ascot runner-up Berkshire Rocco drops in class for Andrew Balding and Jason Watson. The six-year-old is a Listed winner and will hope to improve stepping back up in trip here.

Earlofthecotswolds will be fancied for the Nigel Twiston-Davies team. The winner of the Marathon at Newcastle on Finals Day last year, he starts his 2023 campaign under Tom Queally.

Dreal Deal, a former Grade Two winner, makes the trip over from Ireland for Ronan McNally.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Willy Twiston-Davies believes their All-Weather Finals Day star Earlofthecotswolds is the one to beat in Sunday's Fast-Track Qualifier at Southwell, live on Sky Sports Racing.

2.10 Chepstow - Bellatrixsa & Coconut Splash top classy sextet

The feature at Chepstow on Sunday, the Vickers.Bet Novices' Limited Handicap Chase (2.10) sees six useful rivals line up over three miles.

Bellatrixsa might be the pick for Venetia Williams and Charlie Deutsch as she makes her chasing debut off a mark of 131 having won the Chester Plate on her last start back in May.

Evan Williams' Coconut Splash has some strong form and will bid to bounce back having been pulled up at Cheltenham on New Year's Day.

Monbeg Genius was successful at Newcastle when last seen and could have more to come over fences for the Jonjo O'Neill yard.

Image: Bellatrixsa, ridden by Robbie Dunne (farside), beats In Our Dreams at Ludlow

2.40 Chepstow - Exciting novices Estacas & Libberty Hunter clash

The Follow Vickers.Bet On Facebook Novices' Hurdle (2.40) looks a highly competitive race with 16 heading to post.

Crebilly will concede a 7lb penalty all-round for the Jonjo O'Neill team after scoring on hurdles debut at Newcastle last month.

Estacas has some useful bumper form and will make his first start over obstacles for his new trainer David Bridgewate, with Brendan Powell in the saddle.

Evan Williams' Libberty Hunter was bought for a substantial fee having won two bumpers and drops in trip for his third start over hurdles.

Sunday racecards | Latest Sky Bet odds

Watch every race from Southwell and Chepstow live on Sky Sports Racing on Sunday, January 8.