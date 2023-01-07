Tolworth Novices' Hurdle: Tahmuras too good for Sandown rivals and goes 8/1 for Supreme at Cheltenham Festival

Tahmuras gave Paul Nicholls a fifth Unibet Tolworth Novices' Hurdle in sauntering to an easy success at Sandown.

A stylish winner of a Listed contest at Haydock on his previous run, Harry Cobden's mount travelled supremely well throughout in the two-mile contest, and was content to allow Colonel Harry to make the running under Gavin Sheehan.

Though clearly green, he loomed large approaching the last two flights as the disappointing favourite Authorised Speed laboured in the soft ground.

Despite walking through the last two hurdles, Cobden quickly got the six-year-old back on an even keel and the 5/2 second-favourite scored in style by two-and-a-half lengths, giving the champion trainer a first win in the race since Breedsbreeze some 15 years ago.

The Evan Williams-trained L'Astroboy stayed on for second, having the tables turned on him by the winner who had been beaten a neck by that rival in a Ffos Las bumper in February last year, while Nemean Lion stuck on for third, a further length behind.

It was also a stellar afternoon for the owners Noel Fehily Racing Syndicates, who had earlier taken the Listed mares' hurdle with the Harry Fry-trained Love Envoi.

Image: Authorised Speed (near) stumbles on landing during the Tolworth at Sandown

Fehily said: "He will be in the Supreme and the Ballymore at the Festival and we will speak to Paul about where he goes, but he looks pretty good and reminds me of Summerville Boy on whom I won the Supreme.

"He's a good staying horse with a bit of quality and I would say Hansard isn't far behind him. Gary (Moore) loves him and he will be stepped up for his next run."

Nicholls said: "It was good. It took 15 years, but you have got to have the right sort of horses, haven't you?

"To be fair, we thought he'd go very close. Scott Marshall, who rides him every day, said it would take a good one to beat him and I've got a lot of faith in Scott."

Latest Supreme Novices' Hurdle odds (Sky Bet) Facile Vega - 8/11 Marine Nationale - 5/1 Tahmuras - 8/1 Impaire Et Passe - 12/1 BAR - 16/1

Betfair cut Tahmuras to 10/1 for both the Supreme Novices' Hurdle and Ballymore Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham in March.

Nicholls added: "He has just done nothing but improve and he is like Noland and Al Ferof, who both won the Supreme for us - they are both strong and good stayers with good enough boot for two (miles).

"So I guess we will go to the Supreme with him - we'll so straight there - but he is the mirror of Noland and Al Ferof. He is an improving young horse and we will sharpen his jumping on better ground. We are delighted with him.

"It is hard jumping out of that deep ground up that Sandown hill. They all jumped fairly ordinary, but he's fairly adequate and when we get that better ground in the spring, we will sharpen his jumping up."

Love Envoi impresses again at Sandown

Love Envoi was an ultra-impressive winner of the Listed Unibet 3 Uniboosts A Day Mares' Hurdle at Sandown and propelled herself towards the head of the market for the David Nicholson Mares' Hurdle at Cheltenham.

The Harry Fry-trained seven-year-old travelled supremely well throughout in the two-and-a-half-mile contest and pulled herself to the front before the final turn.

Although tracked by last year's winner Martello Sky, who was conceding 1lb, the 30/100 favourite drew readily clear. It was her eighth win in nine over hurdles, her sole loss coming in the Mares' Hurdle at Fairyhouse in April.

After her 13-length victory under Jonathan Burke, the Noel Fehily Racing Syndicates-owned Love Envoi received quotes of 4/1 (from 7/1) from Paddy Power for the Mares' Hurdle at the Festival meeting, where she could take on the likes of Marie's Rock, Epatante and even Honeysuckle.

Image: Love Envoi had no issues winning comfortably at Sandown under Johnny Burke

But she has already shown a liking for the Prestbury Park track, having landed the Grade Two Dawn Run Mares' Novices' Hurdle at last year's Festival meeting.

Former jockey and syndicate manager Fehily said: "She's growing up all the time and Johnny said he was more impressed with her today than ever before.

"I was fairly confident watching his body language that he was in total control, but watching them when they are odds-on is a lot more nerve-wracking than riding them, that's for sure.

"We shall have a chat with Harry as there's a race at Warwick, but it wouldn't bother me if she went straight to the Festival. Either way we are fairly relaxed.

"When David Crosse and I set up this syndicate, we hoped to have horses for Saturdays and not just to run across the country, but when she won at Cheltenham it was a dream come true."

At the grand old age of 13, Wishing And Hoping caused a 50/1 shock in the Unibet Veterans' Handicap Chase Final.

The Mel Rowley-trained winner travelled sweetly on the front end in the three-mile test and barring accidents, looked to have the race won at the Pond Fence.

Though he got in close at the penultimate obstacle and did not jump fluently at the last, 3lb claimer Alex Edwards' mount had enough to spare to defeat the staying-on top-weight and co-favourite Ramses De Teillee, who was two and a

quarter-lengths down at the line, having made up plenty of ground from the last fence.

Run To Milan stuck on for third, some five lengths behind Up Helly Aa King fourth.

Image: Wishing And Hoping gives jockey Alex Edwards a bump but clings to win at Sandown

Nigel Hawke described his link up with Classic-winning trainer Jim Bolger as priceless after I Have A Voice (17/2) got his career back on track when springing a surprise in the opening Unibet Extra Places Every Day Juvenile Hurdle.

All eyes before the race were on 4/11 Favourite Bo Zenith who was making his debut for Gary Moore, however the odds-on favourite could only finish third behind the gelded son of Vocalised who made all to defeat Mombasa by 17 lengths under Tom Buckley.

Pam Sly intends to do some 'pot hunting' with Xcitations, who produced a career-best display to run out a convincing winner of the Unibet Horserace Betting Operator Of The Year Handicap Chase.

Image: Xcitations on the way to winning the Unibet Horserace Betting Operator of the Year Handicap Chase

The progressive eight year old followed up his recent victory at Doncaster, which had been boosted less than 30 minutes earlier by the runner-up Elixir De Nutz scoring at Wincanton, with a fine display of jumping under Jack Andrews.

Trainer Lydia Richards might only have nine horses in training but she enjoyed a moment centre stage after Certainly Red demonstrated that stamina is his forte when out staying his rivals to collect the Read Nicky Henderson's Unibet Blog Handicap Chase.

Dropped back in trip having scored over three miles at Kempton Park last time out the nine year old, despite wandering left after the last, pulled out plenty once straightened up to score by six and a half lengths in the hands of Marc Goldstein.