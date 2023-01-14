 Skip to content

Betfair Ascot Chase: Shishkin booked for February return after missing Silviniaco Conti Chase with setback

Shishkin missed Saturday's Silviniaco Conti Chase at Kempton after he 'flipped his palate' in a piece of work; trainer Nicky Henderson says 'timing looks good' for return in Betfair Ascot Chase on February 18, live on Sky Sports Racing

Saturday 14 January 2023 13:51, UK

Nico De Boinville and Shishkin
Image: Shishkin will be aimed at a return in the Betfair Ascot Chase on February 18

Nicky Henderson is looking towards the Betfair Ascot Chase in February for the next outing of Shishkin.

The Seven Barrows handler revealed earlier this month his nine-year-old had "flipped his palate" in a piece of work and would need 10 days off while the problem was resolved, ruling out a step up in distance for the Silviniaco Conti Chase at Kempton.

Shishkin - beaten into third behind Edwardstone in the Tingle Creek Chase on his reappearance this season - will now try a trip in excess of two miles for the first time over fences in the Grade One feature at Ascot next month.

Energumene v Edwardstone in Clarence House showdown!
Energumene v Edwardstone in Clarence House showdown!

Don't miss Edwardstone and Energumene's big clash in the Clarence House Chase at Ascot on January 21, live on Sky Sports Racing.

Giving an update on plans at Kempton Park on Saturday, Henderson said: "He's had his palate tightened and the procedure is so simple, it's like tightening a screw that's come loose. They call it a wind op, but in fact it's as far from a wind op as you can get, and he's back in action.

"The race we're looking at is the Ascot Chase [February 18] over two-miles-five. The timing looks good.

Trending

"The first time I knew he wanted two and a half was against Energumene when he was out of his comfort zone but still stayed on to beat the others.

Jaydon Lee on board Shishkin on the gallops at Nicky Henderson&#39;s yard
Image: Jaydon Lee on board Shishkin on the gallops at Nicky Henderson's yard

"We found out we had a problem but after a couple of reverses he's ready to come back, and I would say it's odds-on we head for the Ryanair [at Cheltenham].

Also See:

"If this works we might regret not entering him for the Queen Mother, but if we wanted to run we could supplement him.

"We've had very good horses like Sprinter [Sacre] who have had to come back, and he's the latest."

Watch the Winter Million on Sky Sports Racing!
Watch the Winter Million on Sky Sports Racing!

Don't miss Lingfield's lucrative Winter Million Meeting, including Grand National hero Noble Yeats, live on Sky Sports Racing from January 20-22.

Around Sky

2 for 1 Football Channel Offer