Triumph Hurdle: Blood Destiny races into Cheltenham Festival contention with Fairyhouse romp for Willie Mullins

Blood Destiny was cut to second-favourite behind stablemate Lossiemouth for the JCB Triumph Hurdle following an all-the-way win in the Race Displays Hurdle at Fairyhouse.

The Willie Mullins-trained juvenile was an easy winner on his Irish debut at Cork but was facing much sterner opposition on this occasion.

Nevertheless, Blood Destiny was still sent off the 8/13 favourite and as soon as Paul Townend bounced him into an early lead the result was never in any doubt.

Heading down the back straight Blood Destiny held an advantage of 10 lengths although by the second-last the chasing pack, headed by Nusret, had closed right up.

However, as soon as Townend took a look behind him and shook the reins, Blood Destiny quickened away to win by 18 lengths from Common Practice, who caught Nusret from second.

Davy Russell, having his first ride back since returning to the saddle, could only finish fifth on Jazzy Matty.

Image: Davy Russell (red) heads to the parade ring to ride Jazzy Matty at Fairyhouse after coming out of retirement

"He has obviously improved again from Cork. He just has a lovely way of going about it," said Townend.

"He was idle enough and missed a couple of hurdles but he was doing nothing. It was just a matter of getting over the last couple.

"I slowed down when they caught up to me, and then gave him one squeeze and he galloped down to the last and away through it again. He didn't have a hard race there either."

When asked if he could compare him to Lossiemouth, Townend added: "The two of them are good. It's hard to compare juveniles, the amount he has improved from Cork and where she is, she's doing things right. It's nice to have the two of them."

Betfair make Blood Destiny a 5/1 chance behind Lossiemouth, their 6/5 favourite.

Image: Townend is forced to sit tight as Flame Bearer survives an error at Fairyhouse

Flame Bearer gave those who took his cramped 2/5 odds a scare when ploughing through the final fence, but thankfully he was a distance clear at the time and gave Townend and Mullins a double in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Beginners Chase.

Mullins made it a treble when Westport Cove (4/5 favourite), ridden by his son Patrick, won the closing bumper.

Rebel Gold (5/1) was a popular winner of the Dan & Joan Moore Memorial Handicap Chase for Patrick Foley.

Foley only took over the yard from his father, Tom, who trained Danoli, on his death in February 2021 and was celebrating his biggest success.