Off The Fence: Barry Geraghty backing Energumene to have the edge over Edwardstone in Clarence House clash

Energumene, Edwardstone and Amarillo Sky set to battle it out in Ascot Grade One test; 2022 race served up a thriller with Shishkin beating Willie Mullins' star; watch Off The Fence in full on the At The Races YouTube channel
Tuesday 17 January 2023 18:52, UK
Former jockey Barry Geraghty is backing Energumene to right the wrongs of last year's Clarence House Chase at Ascot as he returns to take on Edwardstone in another epic duel.
Willie Mullins' two-mile star attempted to make all the running against Shishkin in a thrilling edition of the race in 2022, appearing to dominate things from the front, before being caught in the final strides.
The Irish runner went on to have the last laugh at the Cheltenham Festival as he was crowned Champion Chaser.
This year he is all set to take on another Arkle hero as the main challenge comes from Alan King's Edwardstone.
Speaking on the latest episode of the Off The Fence podcast, Geraghty said: "I'm an Energumene fan but I also like Edwardstone and I thought his performance in the Tingle Creek was brilliant. For me, that was a step up on what he'd done last year.
"Amarillo Sky is a front-runner but not a trailblazer so I expect Energumene to get an easy time up front.
"Energumene was probably his own worst enemy in this race last year but at Cork on his first run back he seemed more relaxed.
"I think that'll play to his strengths if he can relax and save a bit for the finish. He's going to be hard to beat.
"The Champion Chase is a different picture and Energumene was dropped in last year. He won't get the luxury of that easy time in front, which will suit Edwardstone.
"The season won't be decided on Saturday but I think Energumene will get it in his favour."