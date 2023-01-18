Hollie Doyle injury: Sky Sports Racing ambassador out for few weeks with broken elbow suffered in Wolverhampton fall

Hollie Doyle is facing a few weeks on the sidelines after breaking her elbow in a fall at Wolverhampton on Monday evening.

The record-breaking jockey was riding the Archie Watson-trained 4/7 favourite The Perfect Crown in a seven-furlong claimer at Dunstall Park when her mount broke down on the home bend.

While Doyle walked away from the incident, she went to see a specialist on Tuesday to determine the extent of her injury.

Her husband and fellow rider Tom Marquand confirmed on Wednesday that Doyle has broken her elbow, with Doyle herself telling Sky Sports Racing she expects to be out for "a few weeks".

"It is one of those fiddly things, as you could put a number on it and you'd be wrong every time anyway," Marquand said.

"To be honest, it is just a case of making sure she gets it right now, because you wouldn't want to stop halfway through the summer. It is frustrating."

Doyle ended last year with 151 winners, finishing second to William Buick on overall totals as well as in the Flat jockeys' championship which runs between May and October.