Today on Sky Sports Racing: Tom Marquand heads north to Newcastle on Friday in search of winners

Newcastle and Southwell keep the show on the road on Friday as freezing temperatures cause widespread cancellations including day one of Lingfield's Winter Million Festival; watch every race live on Sky Sports Racing from 12.50pm
Thursday 19 January 2023 15:53, UK
Despite losing the opening day of the Winter Million Festival at Lingfield, Sky Sports Racing is still the only place to watch domestic action in Britain on Friday with all-weather meetings at Newcastle and Southwell keeping the show on the road.
Trainers David and Nicola Barron are double-handed for an excellent renewal of the five-furlong Huge Daily Boosts Only At BetUK Handicap (5.45) at Newcastle.
Modular Magic was a dual winner on the turf in 2021 and has run well in defeat twice already this year, including when narrowly beaten by Kraken Power over this course and distance eight days ago. He is one of four good rides on the card for leading jockey Tom Marquand.
Stablemate Bert Kibbler was in fine form when last seen back in January last year. He will break from stall seven and bids for a hat-trick under Jason Hart.
Bellagio Man looks to head the dangers for Anthony Brittain and Cam Hardie. He has finished runner-up on his last three starts and remains at this minimum trip having campaigned predominately over further.
A small but select field for a useful running of the talkSPORT Powered By Fans Handicap (5.15) with Marquand booked on likely favourite Brownlee for the Barrons.
He got off the mark over this trip at Southwell last month and should go well up in class here.
Glorious Angel will head the weights for Grant Tuer with in-form claimer Billy Loughnane taking over for the first time.
Roger Varian and Jack Mitchell are represented by Megan Moon. She is making her handicap debut having been beaten in three starts to date. Sugar Hill Babe completes the quartet.
Godolphin's Golden Speech bids to get off the mark at the fifth attempt in the talkSPORT Powered By Fans Novice Stakes (2.50) at Southwell.
Charlie Appleby's three-year-old has been given a rating of 88 having finished placed in three of his four starts and will be ridden by Jamie Spencer.
Richard Hannon and Sean Levey team up with Marcolini. The No Nay Never gelding ran a fair race on debut at Newmarket in October and will step up to a mile for the first time.
