Saturday racing tips: Lingfield and Southwell selections from Sky Sports Racing's all-weather expert Simon Mapletoft

All-Weather expert Simon Mapletoft previews the best races on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Racing, including the £100,000 Winter Oaks at Lingfield's Winter Million.

Fairy can fly to Winter Oaks success

William Haggas can scoop another valuable prize at Lingfield Park on Saturday when MORGAN FAIRY takes her chance in the £100,000 talkSPORT Winter Oaks Handicap (2.47).

The daughter of Lope De Vega returned from a three-month break to win a one-mile fillies' race at the Surrey track after Christmas and looks open to sufficient progress off just a 2lb higher rating. Indeed, the way she wore down market rival Wadacre Grace deep into the contest suggests she will prove even more effective over 10 furlongs in receipt of weight from her key rivals.

Al Agaila and Makinmedoit renew rivalry after finishing first and second respectively in a good fillies' handicap over course and distance last month but despite being considerably worse off, the former looks capable of franking the form.

Simon and Ed Crisford's progressive four-year-old, who was also too good for the re-opposing Tequilamockingbird, looks sure to feature but steps into a deeper race off an 11lb higher mark while Makinmedoit remains in good heart but looks vulnerable off her latest rating.

Top weight Purple Ribbon, a 10 furlong winner at Newcastle and runner-up in Listed grade over a-mile-and-a-half last time, may just find this test on the sharp side while Southwell scorer Aiming High must improve dramatically to supplement David Simcock's win in this race last year with Lower Street.

Image: Tom Marquand in winning action on Morgan Fairy

Power looks strong in sprint highlight

STRONG POWER can pack a winning punch in the BetUK Over 40,000 Live Streamed Races Handicap (3.22).

Alice Haynes's sprinter has won four times over this five furlongs and has been running well in better company since scoring on his re-appearance at Wolverhampton in October.

He bustled up the in-form Alligator Allery and Bedford Flyer despite not getting the run of the race at Dunstall Park last month and gave it another good go despite being wrong at the weights in conditions company there on Boxing Day.

He should be well placed to stalk the pace from his inside draw and is preferred to the consistent Silky Wilkie, who has been running well over six furlongs for 7lb claimer Sam Feilden and should appreciate dropping to the minimum trip.

Moore ready to reign on Boughey recruit

Top trainer George Boughey's booking of Ryan Moore for new recruit ALL THE KING'S MEN can prove decisive in the seven-furlong Spreadex Sports Get £40 in Bonuses Handicap (2.12).

A winner on turf over this distance at Lyon Parilly in May for Fabrice Chappet, this five-year-old has been gelded since arriving in Newmarket and begins off a fair enough mark of 79.

All The King's Men ran well on his only previous start on synthetics, finishing third over 6.5f at Deauville in December 2021. He's a half-brother to 2015 Golden Rose winner Goken.

Shoot To Kill won a valuable mile handicap on this card 12 months ago and returns off the same mark after a spell in the doldrums. That said, he ran well in defeat in the Mile Vase at this track last Easter and could bounce back.

Image: Ryan Moore heads to Lingfield for four rides on Saturday

Fahey sprinter has more to offer

ADEB's winning re-appearance at Newcastle earlier this month was impressive enough to suggest he can follow up in the feature race at Southwell on Saturday, the Class 3 BetUK's Acca Club £5 Free Bet Handicap (2.35).

Richard Fahey's powerfully built gelding had been sidelined for almost 18 months before mowing down his rivals over six furlongs, digging deep to thwart the reliable Bellagio Man and pulling well clear of the third, despite racing keenly.

The four-year-old can only be sharper for that success if he stands his ground at Friday's declaration stage and is preferred to the prolific Justcallmepete, who couldn't arrive in better form having rattled up a quickfire hat-trick. He's been a revelation since the blinkers went on and was impressive at this track last weekend but steps into a better grade under a 5lb penalty.

SIMON'S SELECTIONS:

2.12 (Lingfield) - ALL THE KING'S MEN

2.47 (Lingfield) - MORGAN FAIRY

3.22 (Lingfield) - STRONG POWER (NAP)

2.35 (Southwell) - ADEB