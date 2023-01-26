Today on Sky Sports Racing: Archie Watson sends three to Southwell on Thursday with good chance of victory

With seven top races from Southwell and eight at Newcastle in the evening, Thursday is a busy day on Sky Sports Racing, with all the action live from 12.25pm.

2.10 Southwell - Recent winners Witch Hunter & Tiger Crusade clash

The feature event of the afternoon at Southwell, the Class 2 Spreadex Sports Best Premier League Odds Handicap (2.10), is a belter as three last-time winners clash over seven furlongs.

Witch Hunter tops the weights for Richard Hannon and Alec Voikhansky having won impressively at Wolverhampton last month.

He faces some stiff opposition including David Simcock's Tiger Crusade. He arrives in winning form having been successful over course and distance earlier this month and Daniel Muscutt keeps the ride.

Zip represents Richard Fahey and Mark Winn and bids to follow up his recent Newcastle victory from a 5lb higher mark.

Trainer Archie Watson is beginning to kick into gear with his all-weather horses, sending three to Southwell and two to Newcastle, including the lightly-raced Tylos.

The four-year-old looked full of promise as a juvenile, getting off the mark at the third attempt for former trainers Simon and Ed Crisford, but appeared just twice last year before a switch to Watson.

He made a solid start for his new yard over this course and distance 20 days ago, chasing home Mick Easterby's talented Eligible.

1.35 Southwell - Brave Emperor seeks a four-timer

Seven three-year-olds head to post for an excellent renewal of the It's Time To Turn To Talksport Handicap (1.35) where Watson's Brave Emperor bids for a four-timer in the Middleham Park Racing colours.

Luke Morris steered the son of Sioux Nation to victory two starts back at Chelmsford and gets back on board with top weight of 9st 10lb.

William Haggas' Mohatu finished runner-up at Lingfield on his last outing and will have cheekpieces added with Tom Marquand in the plate.

David Simcock's Dagmar Run steps back to seven furlongs after being beaten as 4/7 favourite over the mile at Kempton last time.

5.30 Newcastle - Well-bred Fox Master & Nwaira debut

Some well-bred newcomers meet in the Scu Selects Expert Tips By BetUK Maiden Stakes (5.30) at Newcastle as 10 runners line up.

Roger Varian hands a first start to Fox Master, a son of Showcasing who was bought for 125,000gns purchase by King Power Racing.

Kevin Ryan's Nwaira is a No Nay Never filly from a Galileo mare and went through the ring for €120,000 as a yearling.

Of those with previous experience at the track, Richard Fahey's Amy Santiago sets the standard with her debut runner-up effort at Thirsk back in July.

Thursday racecards | Latest Sky Bet odds

Watch every race from Southwell and Newcastle live on Sky Sports Racing on Thursday, January 26.