Rob Burrow: Beep Beep Burrow all set for long-awaited at Doncaster for Jedd O'Keefe and Good Racing Company

Beep Beep Burrow, named in honour former rugby league star Rob Burrow, is all set to make a long-awaited debut on Sky Sports Racing at Doncaster on Saturday.

The gelding, who is trained by Jedd O'Keeffe, is owned by the Good Racing Company Ltd and will be campaigned to raise funds for the Motor Neurone Disease Association, a condition Burrow was diagnosed with in 2019.

Burrow earned himself the nickname 'Beep Beep Burrow' during his time at Leeds Rhinos and it has been transferred to the horse, who will continue the work started by former O'Keeffe inmate Burrow Seven - retired due to injury in November after a handful of promising runs.

Beep Beep Burrow had been declared to run on Town Moor earlier this month, with a setback on the day ruling the horse out at the last minute.

Thankfully, O'Keefe's runner was only lame for a brief time and will now head back to Doncaster for the Good Luck Beep Beep Burrow Open NH Flat Race live on Sky Sports Racing at 4.25pm.

Image: Rob Burrow with Burrow Seven last year

"It's a very special day and we're very much looking forward to it," O'Keefe told Sky Sports Racing. "It's been slightly delayed for one reason or another, with ground issues before Christmas and then a 'freak' injury where he was lame for 24 hours.

"The horse did his final workout this morning [Wednesday] and we're ready to go.

"He came to us in the Autumn and has done great. He's very athletic and a good mover so I think the ground on Saturday will suit him.

Image: Trainer Jedd O'Keefe poses with Beep Beep Burrow at his base in Middleham

"We have a feeling he may end up wanting two-and-a-half or three miles before too long so two miles in a bumper might be on the sharp side for him but I can see him finishing well."

Burrow and his family are expected to be trackside to cheer on their runner, as they did for Burrow Seven - who is now preparing for a career as a racehorse ambassador.

"Rob named the horse himself after his nickname at Leeds Rhinos and it definitely reflects his personality," O'Keefe explained. "I'm told Rob and his family will be there on Saturday which will be great.

Image: Rob Burrow's Beep Beep Burrow is set to make his debut at Doncaster

"He comes up to the yard when we can and it's very obvious that he gets an awful lot of pleasure from seeing the horses.

"Having been a top-class athlete in his career he understands the process of training horses to get them ready for races."