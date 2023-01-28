Sky Bet Chase: Cooper's Cross delivers for Sam and Stuart Coltherd in Doncaster feature

Cooper's Cross held off the late charge of Cap Du Nord to land a dramatic renewal of the feature Sky Bet Chase at Doncaster for Sam and Stuart Coltherd.

The victory provided the Coltherd family with the biggest victory of the father-son duo's career to date, holding off Christian Williams' Cap Du Nord who returned to form with a good second for the Welsh handler.

Nick Alexander's Elvis Mail stayed on well to finish third at 28/1, with last year's winner Windsor Avenue back in fourth under Ross Chapman.

The race was not without drama, as Undersupervision fell in the early stages before joint-favourites Tea For Free and Ga Law hit the deck at the second-last and last fences respectively, with all jockeys and horses up and okay.

Speaking after the race, an emotional winning trainer Stuart Coltherd said: "We thought there was a big one in him and he's shown a lot at home, you know?

"I could see him jumping and travelling and it was just if he would last the three miles but he's done that. He was meant to be in the Peter Marsh so it was a good thing it was off!

"You've just got to go with what you've got - he's sneaked in and it's worked out well."

Winning jockey Sam Coltherd was similarly delighted, adding: "I came there absolutely cantering. He jumped, travelled off a strong pace and first time over three miles.

"I came there four out at Doncaster so if I got beat it would've been silly. The horse has got me out of it really and put his head down and done it nicely.

"We're just a small operation so to get a big one like that is brilliant."