Today on Sky Sports Racing: Big Monday for Warren Greatrex team at Hereford and Plumpton

Warren Greatrex has excellent chances at both Hereford and Plumpton this afternoon, live on Sky Sports Racing.

3.00 Hereford - Bill Baxter on hat-trick bid

Warren Greatrex's Bill Baxter looks to have a big chance to land the hat-trick in the feature Hereford Motor Group Novices' Limited Handicap Chase (3:00).

James Bowen remains in the saddle after guiding the seven-year-old to victory in his last two starts, although he has been raised 8lb for his previous success.

He faces six rivals, including Venetia Williams' consistent but frustrating Franco d'Aunou on chasing debut, as well as Super Six for Nigel Twiston-Davies who has disappointed of late.

3.50 Plumpton - Art Of Illusion could keep up good run

If Greatrex doesn't manage a Hereford winner, he could grab one at Plumpton with Art Of Illusion in the Tysers Handicap Chase (3:50).

He's another who won last time and has been raised 6lb, although that is countered by the 7lb claim of young rider Dylan Kitts.

Karen Jewell's Ualrightharry is the other previous winner in the field, over course and distance, and has Marc Goldstein back in the saddle here.

7.00 Wolverhampton - Gifted Gold to find more improvement?

The talkSPORT Download The App EBF Fillies' Handicap (7:00) could be at the mercy of Karl Burke's Gifted Gold on handicap debut, who will be looking to make it three wins from four starts.

She's been handed a mark of 82, which could prove on the low side given her only defeat came in the Group Three Oh So Sharp last year.

Charlie Johnston's Wadacre Grace isn't hiding anything from the handicapper, having finished second on her last five starts and a victory surely can't be far away for the consistent four-year-old.

Watch all the action from Hereford, Plumpton and Wolverhampton live on Sky Sports Racing on Monday January 30.