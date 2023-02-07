Today on Sky Sports Racing: Course and distance winners Tylos and Jilly Cooper clash in Wolverhampton feature on Tuesday

Wolverhampton is the focus of the Sky Sports Racing cameras on Tuesday as in-form course and distance winners clash in a competitive feature, all live from 5.30pm.

7.00 Wolverhampton - Tylos & Jilly Cooper face off in busy handicap

The feature Spreadex Sports 300 Spread Betting Cashback Handicap (7.00) at Wolverhampton looks a tough race to call as two last-time-out winners meet the lightly-raced Tylos.

Archie Watson's four-year-old was successful here as a juvenile in August 2021 - when formerly trained by Simon and Ed Crisford - and has made a good start for his new yard, twice finishing runner-up at Southwell.

The most recent effort was behind Karl Burke's Lord Of The Lodge, who has since come out and run well to be third in the Listed Tandridge Stakes at Lingfield. He will have the help of cheekpieces from a wide draw of 10.

Charlie Johnston's Jilly Cooper returned to form when winning over course and distance 11 days ago and see Franny Norton take over in the saddle.

Nine-year-old Keyser Soze also bounced back to something close to his best when scoring over the mile at Kempton last month and is up 4lb for that win.

6.30 Wolverhampton - Blazeon Five could be too hot for rivals

The market suggests Roger Teal's Blazeon Five will be hard to beat over the two-mile trip in the Huge Daily Boosts Only At Betuk Handicap (6.30).

Having completed a hat-trick of victories at Southwell in December, she found only Aced It too good in a bid for a four-timer at Kempton last month.

She has five rivals to beat here and of those Gay Kelleway's Mukha Magic could be the biggest danger based on the best of his form, although recent efforts here and at Southwell are best forgotten.

Military Two Step heads the weights for Charlie Johnston and Franny Norton and looks to bounce back from a poor effort at Kempton last time.

Olly Murphy's Fleurman has some useful form on the flat from back in 2021 and reverts to the all-weather after a poor start to the National Hunt season.

Image: Mukha Magic ridden by Callum Hutchinson in action during the Heed Your Hunch At Betway Handicap at Southwell

8.30 Wolverhampton - King's Bit Harsh seeks a hat-trick

Alan King's hat-trick-seeking Bit Harsh heads a field of eight for a strong renewal of the Betuk Over 40,000 Live Streamed Races Handicap (8.30).

The four-year-old recorded victories at Chelmsford in December and January and steps up to a mile-and-a-half here under Rossa Ryan.

Spiritofthenorth has been a consistent type for Kevin Ryan and landed a Ripon handicap when last seen in August. He returns off a 2lb higher mark for Tom Eaves.

Dinoo was a beaten favourite at Kempton last month and remains capable of better off a mark of 74.

Tuesday racecards | Latest Sky Bet odds

Watch every race from Wolverhampton live on Sky Sports Racing on Tuesday, February 7.