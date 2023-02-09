Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle: French raider Gold Tweet to be supplemented for Cheltenham Festival

Gold Tweet is on course for a tilt at the Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle, with trainer Gabriel Leenders confirming he intends to supplement his Cleeve Hurdle winner for the Cheltenham Festival contest.

Although not among the original entries for the Thursday feature, Gold Tweet shot towards the head of the market for the three-mile Grade One when becoming France's first Graded winner at Cheltenham in 18 years on Festival Trials Day.

Sent off a rather unfancied 14-1 for the Cleeve, he travelled strongly into contention in the hands of Johnny Charron before scooting clear of the game Dashel Drasher after the last to record a taking three-length victory.

Image: Jockey Johnny Charron wavs to the crowd at Cheltenham as Gold Tweet is led back in

Connections were initially lukewarm about returning to Prestbury Park, but Leenders has now signalled his intention of stumping up the £14,787 supplementary fee for Gold Tweet to take part in the March 16 event.

He said: "We have no problem supplementing him for the Stayers' Hurdle, the race on the Thursday.

"I'm very excited and it is a dream for me and all my team.

"It's a better level race and the Irish horses are a different quality I think.

"We will come like last time, relaxed and we will see. If he has a good chance then we are happy, but we are relaxed. We won last time but now the race is better."