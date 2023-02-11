Today on Sky Sports Racing: Mister Coffey attempts to break chasing maiden at Uttoxeter

The classy Mister Coffey is due a success over fences and lines up in the feature deliveringyournetzero.com Handicap Chase at Uttoxeter, live on Sky Sports Racing.

2.45 Uttoxeter - Coffey to break fencing duck?

This feature three-mile handicap chase (2:45) looks a particularly good renewal this year, with last year's Kim Muir second Mister Coffey the headline act for Nicky Henderson.

Leading Irish amateur Derek O'Connor takes the ride and that would indicate that he's possibly being set up for another Kim Muir bid or the National Hunt Chase at the Cheltenham Festival.

Bangers And Cash is an improving chaser and looks for a hat-trick for Ben Pauling and Kielan Woods, whilst De Rasher Counter will head the weights for Emma Lavelle but needs something of a revival.

3.08 Lingfield - Tuer team look to go in again with Glorious Angel

The talkSPORT Powered By Fans Handicap (3:08) is the highlight over at Lingfield, where Glorious Angel will look to continue her excellent run for the Grant Tuer team.

She put together three straight victories before a decent third last time and has been dropped in grade here - Sam Feilden takes the ride.

Danger Alert got off the mark last time for George Boughey and with Kevin Stott in the saddle, must go very close.

7.00 Wolverhampton - Alligator Alley heads Class 2 heat

The evening action comes from Wolverhampton and it'll take a good one to defeat David O'Meara's Alligator Alley in the feature (7:00) if he's in the same form that has seen his win his last three.

Jason Watson takes the ride and will have to defy a further 6lb hike but looks to still have a bit in hand.

Of the others, Dubai Station is worth noting off a 114-day layoff for the Stuart Williams yard, whilst Tone The Barone can also run well.

Watch Uttoxeter, Lingfield and Wolverhampton live on Sky Sports Racing on Saturday 11 February.