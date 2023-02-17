Tom Scudamore retires: Cheltenham Festival-winning jockey happy to call time on riding career on own terms at age of 40

Tom Scudamore is looking to the future after surprising the racing world by announcing his immediate retirement from riding on Friday morning.

The 40-year-old partnered over 1,500 winners in his 25-year career in the saddle and he bows out with 10 Cheltenham Festival successes to his name, among the highlights Thistlecrack's World Hurdle win in 2016.

Scudamore took his last ride at Leicester on Thursday and after being unseated from Ya Know Yaseff, he decided now was the right time, although he is eager to maintain his presence in the sport.

He told Sky Sports Racing: "Unfortunately I don't bounce as well as I once did. It feels like the time is right.

"I've been very fortunate to have had a fantastic career and now it's time to change jobs. It's not a retirement, it's just a job change.

"I wanted to do it on my terms and these are my terms. I'm looking forward to the next chapter.

Image: Scudamore, 40, made the decision to call time on his riding career after being unseated from Ya Know Yaseff at Leicester on Thursday

"It's not a sad day. It's strange and I'm sure it'll hit home when I go to Ascot tomorrow and see the horses I would've ridden.

"I feel very content and proud of all that I've achieved. If I'm honest with myself, I've got no more left in the tank as far as race riding is concerned."

The rider hails from a racing dynasty, with his father Peter an eight-times champion jockey over jumps, while his grandfather Michael rode Oxo to victory in the 1959 Grand National. His brother, Michael, is also a successful trainer.

Image: Scudamore celebrates winning the 2016 Ryanair World Hurdle on Thistlecrack

Scudamore rode his first winner in 1998 and recorded his best seasonal tally in the 2014-15 campaign when he partnered 150 winners.

He also enjoyed a long association with the David Pipe yard, following in the footsteps of his father who was stable jockey for Pipe's father, Martin.

Tom Scudamore - career record Years active - 25 Wins - 1,511 Grade One victories - 13 First winner - Nordic Breeze (Warwick, July 3, 1998)

David Pipe told Sky Sports Racing: "It was a shock. He phoned me after Leicester and said he was going to call in on the way home. He's out in one piece.

"He's had an amazing career and been the ultimate professional throughout.

"Like with any relationship, it's been plain-sailing most of the time. When we've had our opinions we've just talked about it and moved on.

"Hopefully he'll still be a big part of Pond House."