Ascot Chase tips and Stayers' Hurdle preview on Weekend Winners with Declan Rix, Kate Tracey & Sam Boswell

There was plenty of harmony among the Weekend Winners team as they made selections for Saturday's Ascot Chase, before an ante-post look ahead to the Stayers' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival.

This weekend's Grade One feature, the Betfair Ascot Chase, sees a fascinating clash between defending champion Fakir d'Oudairies, former Clarence House Chase star Shishkin and Paul Nicholls' up-and-comer Pic D'Orhy.

It has been described as 'D-Day' for Shishkin as he tries to bounce back from a disappointing display in the Tingle Creek and steps up in trip to two-miles-and-five-furlongs.

At The Races expert Declan Rix…

"At the prices, the bet for me is Shishkin. I'm willing to give him one more chance.

"I think he want this step up in trip. He's bred for it and races like he wants it as well.

"I didn't think his Tingle Creek run was that bad in the context of it being his first run of the season, over a trip too sharp and off the back of dealing with a rare bone condition."

Ascot Chase - latest odds Fakir d'Oudairies - 15/8 Shishkin - 9/4 Pic D'orhy - 11/4 Millers Bank - 10/1 First Flow - 22/1 Aye Right - 66/1

BetVictor's Sam Boswell…

"Of all the trainers to prove themselves able to get one back from a setback, Nicky Henderson has the ability.

"It's going to be a competitive test and if they've got aspirations of going on and winning at the Cheltenham Festival, he's going to have to be 95 per cent tuned up.

"I have a lot of respect for the favourite Fakir d'Oudairies but I think Shishkin is the best horse on his day."

Host and pundit Kate Tracey…

"I'm with Fakir d'Oudairies and I hope people will now start putting the deserved respect on his name.

"Potentially a way to play this if we're looking ahead to the Ryanair, is if you really fancy a horse for that then back them now as they're only going to shorten after this weekend.

"Fakir is the solid play for me. Pic D'Orhy is going to get taken on for the lead, given our current line-up, and this is a massive step up for him.

"Shishkin just didn't jump well enough in the Tingle Creek so there's a massive question mark there."

Ante-post angle: Stayers' Hurdle best bets

The Stayers' Hurdle picture at the Cheltenham Festival has chopped and changed throughout the season, with those at the top of the early markets seeing their bubble somewhat burst, while the likes of Home By The Lee and Teahupoo have entered the frame.

Declan Rix…

"I'm going to side with Home By The Lee, who ran well in the race last year and I think he's definitely an improved horse this season.

"The key could be Flooring Porter running to bring the stamina out.

"Blazing Khal is probably the one to beat after a brilliant return in the Boyne Hurdle last week but Home By The Lee will be fresher than most."

Stayers' Hurdle - latest odds Blazing Khal - 2/1 Teahupoo - 11/4 Home By The Lee - 4/1 Maries Rock - 9/2 Flooring Porter - 5/1 Gold Tweet - 7/1

Sam Boswell…

"Teahupoo is unexposed at the three-mile trip and I think he's a really exciting horse with a lot more to come.

"The ground is the one thing. I really hope we get a good couple of weeks of rain before the Festival because the softer the better."

Image: Home By The Lee and JJ Slevin (red) win the Jack de Bromhead Christmas Hurdle

Kate Tracey…

"I don't understand what more Home By The Lee has to do to be pushing for favouritism.

"I think he has the best form from this season, beating the dual winner of the race twice already, and proved his reappearance was no fluke in the Christmas Hurdle.

"He's a bit of a head-banger, but which of these horse is straightforward? He stays all day."