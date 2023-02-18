Today on Sky Sports Racing: Shishkin, Fakir d'Oudairies and Pic D'orhy head to Ascot for Grade One clash

The star names are out in force on Sky Sports Racing this weekend with the Grade One Ascot Chase the main focus, all live from 1.03pm.

3.35 Ascot - Defending champ Fakir d'Oudairies faces five in Grade One feature

Last year's winner Fakir d'Oudaires tops a field of six for a superb renewal of the Grade One Betfair Ascot Chase (3.35).

Joseph O'Brien's eight-year-old is bidding to land a fifth top-level success for his young trainer, with JJ Slevin keeping the ride while Mark Walsh remains on the sidelines through injury.

Also a four-time Grade One winner, Shishkin will represent Nicky Henderson and Nico de Boinville as he steps up in distance to two-miles-and-five-furlongs for the first time over fences.

Successful here when winning the Clarence House Chase over a year ago, he will hope to bounce back from defeat in the Tingle Creek back in December.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports Racing go behind the scenes at the home of Nicky Henderson as the trainer prepares Shishkin for a step up in trip in the Ascot Chase on Saturday

Pic D'orhy has had a great season winning all three starts and seeks a first Grade One victory for trainer Paul Nicholls.

Millers Bank (Alex Hales), First Flow (Kim Bailey) and Aye Right (Harriet Graham & Gary Rutherford) complete the field.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Racing expert Ed Quigley believes conditions could be just right for Paul Nicholls' Pic D'orhy to come good in Saturday's Ascot Chase, live on Sky Sports Racing

2.25 Ascot - Cap Du Nord & Phoenix Way star in competitive Swinley

It looks a typically competitive renewal of the LK Bennett Swinley Handicap Chase (2.25) with 14 runners set to battle it out over the three-mile trip.

Former Coral Trophy winner Cap Du Nord returned to somewhere near his best when just a length behind the winner of the Sky Bet Chase last month and will be popular for Christian Williams and Jack Tudor.

Powerful owner JP McManus has three in his famous green and gold colours, including record-breaking Regal Encore as the 15-year-old - winner of the race in 2018 - makes an 18th start over the jumps at Ascot.

But, it's the Harry Fry-trained Phoenix Way who looks the most likely challenger after finishing fourth on both his starts so far this season.

Fry also saddles Revels Hill in the colours of the Noel Fehily Racing Syndicates who was last seen finishing fourth in the London National at Sandown.

Image: Cap Du Nord won the Grade Three Coral Trophy last year

1.50 Ascot - Henderson's Bold Endeavour takes on three in Reynoldstown

Trainer Nicky Henderson appears to have found a good opportunity for the improving Bold Endeavour to land a graded prize in the Bateaux London Reynoldstown Novices' Chase (1.50).

Two from two over fences since a switch to Seven Barrows, the seven-year-old faces just three rivals as he steps up to three miles.

His main danger will come from Sam England's unbeaten chaser Kinondo Kwetu, a winner of all five of his starts over the larger obstacles.

Oscar Elite (Joe Tizzard) and Jay Jay Reilly (Dan Skelton) complete the line-up, each with plenty to find to be in contention.

Saturday racecards | Latest Sky Bet odds

Watch every race from Ascot, Lingfield and Newcastle live on Sky Sports Racing on Saturday, February 18.