Bristol De Mai: Nigel Twiston-Davies' stable star retired with five Grade One victories

Time has been called on the glittering career of hugely-popular chaser Bristol De Mai following his run at Haydock on Saturday.

Owned by Simon Munir and Isaac Souede, the Nigel Twiston-Davies-trained grey was victorious six times at his beloved Merseyside venue, including a hat-trick of victories in the Betfair Chase between 2017 and 2020.

Bristol De Mai also won the 2016 Altcar Novices' Chase, the 2017 Peter Marsh Chase and last year's Grand National Trial at Haydock, but finished well beaten when bidding for back-to-back wins in the latter contest at the weekend.

Connections now feel the time has come to give him an honourable retirement. Munir wrote on Twitter: "Team Double Green are announcing the retirement of Bristol De Mai.

"It has been a privilege to own him. Bristol has been a legend and retires 100 per cent sound & happy. Our thanks to Nigel, Sparky (Richard Bevis), Daryl (Jacob) & all at Grange Farm.

Image: Bristol De Mai was a three-time winner of the Betfair Chase

"It has been a wonderful journey that he has taken us all on!"

It is nine years since Bristol De Mai was bought out of Guillaume Macaire's yard in the France and he made an immediate impact by providing Munir and Souede with their first Grade One success in the 2014 Finale Juvenile Hurdle at Chepstow.

In all he won 12 times, with his big-race haul also including the 2016 Scilly Isles Novices' Chase at Sandown and the 2017 Charlie Hall Chase at Wetherby.

The 12-year-old amassed over £900,000 in prize-money and while his owners are enjoying an excellent season, with Blue Lord and El Fabiolo both winning Grade Ones and heading to next month's Cheltenham Festival as leading contenders, Bristol De Mai will undoubtedly always have a special place in their hearts.