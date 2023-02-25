Winter Derby: Lord North a class apart from Lingfield rivals to set up defence of Dubai Turf title

Lord North proved to be a class apart as he cruised to victory in the BetUK Winter Derby at Lingfield on Saturday.

The 8/11 favourite, runner-up in the race last year, was using the Group Three contest as a warm-up for a return to the Dubai Turf next month, a race he took in 2022 in a dramatic dead-heat.

John and Thady Gosden sent three to the race and as expected it was stablemate Harrovian who set the pace under Kieran O'Neill.

Roger Varian's Tyrrhenian Sea looked the main rival to Lord North on paper and took first aim at the leader, drawing alongside in the final furlong.

But, all the while Rab Havlin was biding his time and delivered Lord North down the outside as the seven-year-old went through the gears to pull away by three-and-a-quarter lengths from Tyrrhenian Sea and Foxes Tales in third.

Havlin told Sky Sports Racing: "His work has been a lot brighter and I think that was a better performance even though the race didn't have the same depth as last year.

"He was bit laboured through the last half furlong last year but today I knew he was always going to pick up.

Image: Rab Havlin steered Lord North to victory over Tyrrhenian Sea

"The track doesn't suit him or play to his strengths, he's better on galloping tracks coming off a strong pace, but his class shone through.

"Hopefully we can get back on song and win in Dubai outright this year."

There was an incredible finish to the Listed BetUK Hever Sprint Stakes as 12/1 shot Kimngrace swooped with a lightning turn of foot to deny Tone The Barone on the line.

Arecibo and Jamie Spencer had set the pace from the front but looked sitting ducks as the field stacked up in behind.

The well-fancied Alligator Alley came off the rail to deliver a challenge, while Rossa Ryan on Tone The Barone also found a late route through to lead.

But, from well off the pace, a patient George Rooke rallied his ride down the outside to get half a length in front at the winning post for trainer Richard Hughes.