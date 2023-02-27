Today on Sky Sports Racing: Charlie Hills unleashes exciting Dubawi colt Rabaah at Wolves

Charlie Hills thinks he has a pretty smart one in Dubawi colt Rabaah and will be expected to make it two wins from three at Wolverhampton tonight, live on Sky Sports Racing.

2.00 Plumpton - Leading fancies reoppose from last month

Paul Henderson's Shaw's Cross and Anthony Honeyball's Doyannie face off again in the Elementally Human High Stakes Handicap Chase (2:00), having clashed last month at this venue.

Shaw's Cross came out on top and has been nudged up 3lb while the runner-up has been raised 1lb, so that could leave the race open for something else to run well.

It could be the consistent Line Of Descent that takes advantage, having put together a string of placed efforts but was a beaten favourite last time out.

3.00 Plumpton - Sussex National second goes again

Blame The Game can be considered a shade unlucky not to have a Sussex National to his name after a narrow second at this venue and lines up in the Clokkemaker Do Well Do Good Amateur Jockeys' Handicap Chase (3:00) with another good chance.

Chris Gordon's charge will be ridden by exciting claimer Freddie Gordon, who tackles lesser opposition here and has to go well.

Of his rivals, Toby Lawes' last time out winner Sublime Heights looks the most interesting - he keeps the visor on and Gina Andrews takes the ride.

6.30 Wolverhampton - Rabaah to continue upward curve?

Charlie Hills' Rabaah could well be the classiest runner on this evening's Wolverhampton card, bidding to make it two from three in the Scu Selects Expert Tips By BetUK Novice Stakes (6:30).

The Dubawi colt looked pretty impressive when getting off the mark at Lingfield last month and should be able to shoulder a penalty before moving onto better things.

It will be stiffer test this time, with Hugo Palmer's Saracen Head getting the services of three-time champion jockey Oisin Murphy after a second at Newcastle last time out.

Watch Plumpton and Wolverhampton live on Sky Sports Racing on Monday 27 February.