Grimthorpe Handicap Chase: Moroder battles to Doncaster victory for Seamus Mullins

Moroder showed plenty of tenacity to cause an 18-1 shock in the Virgin Bet Grimthorpe Handicap Chase at Doncaster.

The Seamus Mullins-trained nine-year-old strung a four-race winning run together last season but had failed to figure in two outings so far this term.

It was the Nigel Twiston-Davies-trained Undersupervision who looked the most likely victor when jockey Sam Twiston-Davies kicked for home as the runners came round the final bend.

However, as the action unfolded up the straight - and the stamina reserves of the challengers started to run empty - the eye was drawn to the white noseband of Moroder who was keeping on in the hands of James Best.

Having joined Undersupervision approaching two out, Moroder knuckled down gamely on the run in to outstay the 3-1 runner-up, with only a neck separating the pair at the finish of the £70,000 event.

As well as being a big Saturday winner for his trainer, it was also a welcome success on the big stage for Best, who was not lacking for strength in the saddle when the race was in the balance in the closing stages.

Speaking after the race, Best told Sky Sports Racing: "This is what it's all about. I go a bit overboard and a bit mental when I cross the line but a lot of hard graft goes into this sport.

"Day in, day out you are up at 5am and you get knocked down a lot. You've just got to get up and keep moving forward."

This Town Moor contest often serves as a Grand National trial, but not amongst the entrants for Aintree, the winner holds a Midlands National entry and Betfair and Paddy Power both go 20-1 from 50s for that Uttoxeter event on March 18.