Today on Sky Sports Racing: Evania can help Danny Muscutt draw level in All-Weather Championships title race at Wolverhampton

With just over a month until All-Weather Finals Day, all eyes are on a pulsating jockeys' title race at Wolverhampton on Monday, all live on Sky Sports Racing.

Wolverhampton 7.00 - Evania faces five in high-class feature

The Scu Selects Expert Tips By BetUK Handicap (7.00) headlines the mammoth eight-race card at Wolverhampton on Monday night, with six going to post for the Class 2 contest.

Kevin Philippart De Foy's Evania looks to hold a leading chance as she bids to make it four wins from five career starts under title-chasing Danny Muscutt.

With Championship leader Kevin Stott not in action, Muscutt has two chances to draw level with or even pass Stott.

She faces tough opposition, particularly in Hugo Palmer's hat-trick seeking Nolton Cross¸ the mount of Oisin Murphy, after an impressive winner over course and distance last month.

Base Note has shown a high level of form over the winter but the four-year-old disappointed last time out at Lingfield and would be hard for punters to trust.

Image: Kevin Stott and Danny Muscutt are battling it out to be All-Weather top jockey

Wolverhampton 7.30 - Good chance for Murphy as Ghiani returns

The Top Odds Every Day With BetUK Handicap (7.30) looks a wide-open and intriguing contest with 12 runners lining up.

Murphy teams up again with owners The Horse Watchers and trainer Ed Dunlop on the returning Heathen, a nice winner at Newcastle back in September.

Alan King's Greystoke has form in behind the aforementioned Nolton Cross, while three-time course winner Johnny Boom could be a danger.

The race also sees the return of former champion apprentice rider Marco Ghiani following the conclusion of his six-month ban for testing positive for cocaine. He has three rides on the card, beginning with Eagle Court for Michael Blake.

Image: Marco Ghiani was banned for six months after testing positive for cocaine

Southwell 3.00 - Densworth and Gitche Gumee clash in hot novice

The Call Star Sports On 08000 521321 Novices' Hurdle (3.00) at Southwell features ten runners but it looks like a straight shoot-out between Ben Pauling's Densworth and Alan King's Gitche Gumee. Densworth has improved with each start following his bumper win in the summer. The son of Kayf Tara got his head in front at the third time of asking last time out at Newcastle in impressive fashion.

This doesn't look like a big step up and he will be hard to beat if he continues on an upward curve.

Gitche Gumee won on hurdles debut but is yet to get his head in front in three subsequent starts despite being a market leader on all three of those occasions. Punters will be cautious going back to a horse who has let them down so often.

Watch every race from Wolverhampton and Southwell live on Sky Sports Racing on Monday, March 6.