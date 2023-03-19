Today on Sky Sports Racing: Cheltenham heroes Paul Nicholls and Harry Cobden at Chepstow

Paul Nicholls and Harry Cobden enjoyed a Cheltenham Festival double and will be chasing more success at Chepstow, live on Sky Sports Racing.

3.15 Chepstow - Grivetana goes for Festival-winning combo

The Cazoo Search Drive Smile Mares' Handicap Hurdle (3:15) is ultra-competitive but no doubt the Paul Nicholls team will be confident of a third hurdles success for Grivetana.

Harry Cobden takes the ride and will be riding with plenty of confidence after a Cheltenham Festival double on Stage Star and Stay Away Fay.

Of the others, Ucanaver was a good third at Ludlow with Rex Dingle taking the ride, while Felicie Du Maquis bids to bring up the hat-trick after success at Lingfield and Warwick. Well Vicky is also chasing a fourth successive victory.

3.50 Chepstow - Top quality novices' handicap

Plenty of big names lines up in a select field of four in the Cazoo Search Drive Smile Novices' Limited Handicap Chase (3:50).

Sail Away has to defy a 298-day lay-off for the Dan and Harry Skelton combo, although was very impressive last time at Warwick.

Jetoile has been highly tried for Ryan Potter and should go well although hasn't struck over fences yet, while In Excelsis Deo runs for JP McManus, Harry Fry and Johnny Burke.

1.30 Chepstow - L'Astroboy can take the opener

The Evan Williams team will be very disappointed if Tolworth runner-up L'Astroboy can't take the Cazoo Novices' Hurdle (1:30) at the yard's local track.

He is very much the star on this card and wouldn't have been out of place at the Cheltenham Festival earlier this week.

The six-year-old has a handicap mark of 136 and will be expected to defy a 7lb penalty for his victory at Ffos Las back in November.

Sam Thomas trains Tzarmix and is of some interest after a good third at Ludlow.

Watch Chepstow live on Sky Sports Racing on Sunday, March 19