Today on Sky Sports Racing: Lingfield, Bangor-On-Dee and Wolverhampton feature on busy three-card Saturday

It is another jam-packed Saturday on Sky Sports Racing with every race at Lingfield, Bangor-On-Dee and Wolverhampton all live from 1.23pm.

3.30 Lingfield - Sprint star clash in competitive feature

The feature Huge Daily Boosts Only At Betuk Handicap (3.30) looks a belter with a competitive field of seven lining up over the five furlongs.

Ruth Carr's Badri has relished a drop down to the minimum trip and arrives seeking a hat-trick, with superstar apprentice Billy Loughnane booked to ride.

David Simcock's Kiwano landed a valuable pot over this course and distance three weeks ago, beating the returning Tone The Barone, who shoulders top weight for Stuart Williams with Marco Ghiani on board.

Title-chasing Danny Muscutt is busy with five rides on the card but probably has an outside chance at best on Arecibo for Robert Cowell after a below par effort when eighth in the Hever Sprint Stakes.

Umberto should offer Muscutt a better opportunity in the talkSPORT Powered By Fans Novice Stakes (2.20) as the Kevin Philippart de Foy-trained three-year-old looks to build on a promising debut run at Kempton in November.

Image: Badri (grey silks) featured in the Racing League last summer

3.08 Bangor - Minella Trump aims for 10th win in 11

Trainer Donald McCain sends a typically strong squad to Bangor-On-Dee and has three of the eight runners in the feature Broughton Hall Estates Handicap Hurdle (3.08).

The headline act is returning star Minella Trump, who won an incredible 10 times between May 2021 and his last start in June last year.

Theo Gillard is aboard the top weight, with champion jockey Brian Hughes booked on Jungle Jack and claimer William Maggs completing the McCain trio on Gaelik Coast.

Venetia Williams' Tanganyika could be dangerous from bottom weight after getting off the mark at Carlisle last month.

Image: Minella Trump has been a winning machine for Donald McCain

7.30 Wolverhampton - Muscika and Tolstoy contest wide-open contest

The competitive action continues long into Saturday evening with the Betuk Over 40,000 Live Streamed Races Handicap (7.30) shaping up as one of the races of the day with 13 heading to the start.

Veteran sprint star Muscika has been in fine form of late, winning over this course and distance last month before another success at Chelmsford at the start of March.

Image: Muscika in winning action in the Sky Bet Extended Dash Handicap at York

The lightly-raced Royal Parade looked good when scoring at Yarmouth last year for John and Thady Gosden and made a pleasing start under new trainer Michael Appleby when third at Newcastle 11 days ago.

He shares top weight with Michael Herrington's Good Earth and the Stuart Williams-trained Tolstoy - another former Gosden inmate - who is dropping in grade.

