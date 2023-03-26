Today on Sky Sports Racing: Jonathan Burke chasing Grade Three success in Prix Hypothese on Il Est Francais

There is graded jumps action to enjoy on Sky Sports Racing this Sunday as Noel George’s Il Est Francais stars in the Prix Hypothese at Auteuil.

It is all eyes on raider Jonathan Burke as the jockey heads over to France to ride Noel George's unbeaten star Il Est Francais in the Grade Three Prix Hypothese (1.33).

The five-year-old is looking to follow in the steps of L'Autonomie, who took this title in 2021 before going on to French Champion Hurdle glory.

That is the ultimate aim for Il Est Francais, who stepped out of his own age group for the first time when landing the Prix Juigne at Auteuil earlier this month.

The first five from that contest are all back in the line-up here, including runner-up Kapteen and Hermes Baie.

The latter's trainer Francois Nicolle seeks a sixth straight victory in this race, having won the contest twice with De Bon Coeur and three times with L'Autonomie.

George also runs Goa Lil, the mount of Ciaran Gethings, with Spirit Of The Moon, Folsom Prison and Theleme completing the field.

There is a treat for British racing fans later on the card as Amy Murphy's popular chaser Kalashnikov, a former Grade One winner, runs in the Prix Hubert De Navailles (3.25).

Image: Kalashnikov en route to Grade One glory at Aintree in 2019

Jack Quinlan heads over for the ride, while Burke is booked on George's My Reprieve.

The race also sees the exciting return of 2021 Grand Steeple-Chase de Paris winner Docteur De Ballon for Louisa Carberry.

Galleo Conti was third behind Docteur De Ballon in that contest and also features in the line-up.

Watch every race from Auteuil, plus the Kent Plate Final at Central Park, all live on Sky Sports Racing on Sunday, March 26.