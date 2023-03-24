Bryan Cooper retires: Gold Cup-winning rider calls time on career with immediate effect aged 30

Gold Cup-winning jockey Bryan Cooper has announced his retirement from race riding with immediate effect.

The 30-year-old enjoyed success on the biggest stage with Don Cossack at Cheltenham in 2016 and landed a graded success as recently as January with the Noel Meade-trained Thedevilscoachman.

In a statement on Twitter on Friday, Cooper said: "After much careful thought and consideration for some time, I am officially announcing my retirement from race riding with immediate effect.

"I've been lucky to have had a wonderful career over the past 14 years as a jockey.

"To my family, the owners, trainers and stable staff who have supported me throughout my whole career, I can't thank you enough for some incredible days.

"It is time for me to move on to the next chapter in my life, and I'm looking forward to seeing what the future holds for me."

Our Conor was another Cheltenham winner for Cooper, landing the 2013 Triumph Hurdle in effortless style, while Don Poli, Apple's Jade and Road To Respect were other key horses in his career.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports Racing's Matt Chapman reflects on the ups and downs of the career of Gold Cup-winning rider Bryan Cooper after his sudden retirement at the age of 30.

The last-named trio were all owned by Gigginstown House Stud, for whom Cooper was retained rider for three years between 2014 and 2017.

Son of trainer Tom Cooper, he claimed the title of Ireland's champion conditional rider in the 2010-11 season, but suffered some terrible luck with injuries, most notably breaking his leg in a fall from Clarcam in the 2014 Fred Winter Juvenile Handicap Hurdle - an issue which kept him on the sidelines for seven months.

Cooper enjoyed his best Irish season in 2015-16 when he rode 94 winners and he had partnered 26 winners this term.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

He did not ride at last week's Cheltenham Festival and was unseated by Farceur Du Large on his final ride at Naas on March 12.

His final winner came six days earlier at Leopardstown when he partnered Wa Wa to win a handicap hurdle.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

Multiple Cheltenham Festival-winning jockey Barry Geraghty was among those to pay tribute to Cooper, commenting: "Best of luck Bryan in your next chapter. You've had a brilliant career and a lot to be proud of."

Trainer Gordon Elliott, who saddled 10 of Cooper's 36 career Grade One winners, said: "Happy retirement Bryan. We've had some great days together. Best of luck for the future from all of us at Cullentra House Stables."

Fellow trainer Paul Nolan added: Happy retirement Bryan. We had some great days together. Very best of luck for the future."