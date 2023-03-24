Saturday racing tips: Weekend Winners team pick their best bets from Newbury, Bangor-On-Dee, Kelso and more

The Weekend Winners team are back with a look at Saturday’s action across the cards at Newbury, Bangor-On-Dee, Kelso and the Curragh.

A very competitive renewal of the Run For Your Money At BetVictor Handicap Chase (2.05) at Newbury is the first port of call for host Kate Tracey, At The Races expert Declan Rix and BetVictor's Sam Boswell.

Many of the big jumps trainers are represented, including Dan Skelton with hat-trick-seeking Heltenham.

Newbury 2.05

"It's going to be a good race and you're going to need to jump and travel well because it looks to have plenty of pace on.

"Going through it, I came back to Heltenham every time because he wants soft ground and a strong gallop to bring out the best in him.

"He's taken to fences really well and I just think the race sets up for him.

"I hope Harry Skelton rides him with loads of confidence and lets him travel away before picking up the pieces.

"The Skeltons have done really well this season targeting big races and at 4/1 I think he's the most likely winner."

Declan's Saturday NAP! Jungle Jack (3.08 – Bangor-On-Dee) “He’s a big, flashy chestnut and only a seven-year-old who just probably took time to come into his own. His form is good and the addition of cheekpieces could eek out some improvement.”

Sam Boswell…

"It's fascinatingly competitive and you can make cases for a number of them but it's Riders Onthe Storm for me.

"His first run of the season in the Old Roan he had Hitman and Ga Law in behind - they've highlighted their ability this season.

"He went back to Aintree and ran a nothing race but then at Ascot he was seventh in a really warm race.

"He's back down to his last winning mark now and Richard Hobson the trainer is going well at the moment. At 6/1 he's worth a shot."

Sam's Saturday NAP! Totally Charming (3.25 – Curragh) “It’s the return of the flat and I’m looking at one of George Boughey’s British raiders. This horse will handle the conditions here and at 5/1 he has a great chance with Colin Keane booked.”

Kate Tracey…

"I'm going for a horse I used to ride every day - The Big Bite. 95 per cent of the time he's the nicest ride in the world, then he'll just drop you.

"He knows his own mind but he's got some class and is ground versatile.

"I know he's a horse you can't trust but his price [8/1] is a bit insulting.

"The Greatwood Gold Cup is a great sighter for this and a 4lb rise is manageable. I'm all in on my old mate to double up."