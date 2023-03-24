One For Arthur: 2017 Grand National hero for Lucinda Russell dies aged 14

Grand National hero One For Arthur has died aged 14, trainer Lucinda Russell has confirmed.

One For Arthur hit the headlines at Aintree in 2017 when becoming only the second horse trained in Scotland to win the world's most famous race.

The son of Milan won seven of his 25 career starts, landing the 2017 Classic Chase at Warwick en route to Aintree.

In a statement on Twitter on Friday, Russell said: "We are sad to share that One For Arthur died this morning.

"A horse of a lifetime, he made our dreams come true when winning the Aintree Grand National in 2017.

"Arthur had a fabulous life on and off the track, and in winning at Aintree brought himself immortality. We will miss him."

Scottish Racing added: "So sad to hear One For Arthur has died. He won the hearts of our nation with his gutsy race to victory in the Aintree Grand National in 2017.

"Our deepest condolences to the Two Golf Widows, Lucinda Russell, Derek Fox and all connections. He will never be forgotten."