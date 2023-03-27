Aintree Grand National meeting: Clan Des Obeaux ruled out of return after fresh setback in build-up

Paul Nicholls has lost a race against time to get Clan Des Obeaux ready for Aintree.

The dual King George VI Chase winner had been making good progress from a suspensory injury ahead of a planned return to action at the Grand National meeting, where he was set to defend his Aintree Bowl title.

The 11-year-old, owned by Paul Barber, Ged Mason and Sir Alex Ferguson, was last seen finishing second to Allaho in the Punchestown Gold Cup last April.

Clan Des Obeaux had been making strides in his rehabilitation, but Nicholls has decided he will not attempt a hat-trick in the race he won in 2021 and 2022 and wait until next term with the five-times Grade One winner instead.

He said: "We have run out of time to get him ready, so we will just have to wait until next season.

"He had a little bit of a suspensory problem and has been doing everything and coming along well.

Image: Co-owner Sir Alex Ferguson holds aloft the Betway Bowl trophy after Clan Des Obeaux's victory at Aintree

"He did a strong piece of work last week away and it has just flared up again.

"The warning light is flashing and we've just not had enough time to get him right, so we've had to pull stumps for the season.

"Unfortunately, much as we and everyone has tried to get him ready, we're not going to get there."