Racing League: Frankie Dettori set to manage The East in final season ahead of retirement

Frankie Dettori will become the first Racing League jockey-manager as he takes charge of The East in this year’s competition, with over £2m in prize money up for grabs.

Dettori will lead The East as a 'jockey-manager' in his final season in the saddle, joining Matt Chapman, Leonna Mayor and Kevin Blake who all have signed up as managers for another season of the innovative event.

The jockey draft for this year's competition will take place on Saturday at Doncaster, and will include three-time champion jockey Oisin Murphy, who joins last season's leading jockey Saffie Osborne and Sean Levey.

Dettori said: "Racing League brings something different into racing and I've really enjoyed being part of it for the last two years.

"The format adds a fun element while still being ultra-competitive. I will be doing everything I can to be the first player-manager to win it!"

Racing League kicks off the school holidays at Yarmouth on July 27 and takes in summer evenings at Chepstow, Windsor, Newcastle and Wolverhampton before concluding at Southwell on September 13.

Image: Wales & The West lift the Racing League trophy with Saffie Osborne crowned champion jockey

All six fixtures will be shown live on Sky Sports Racing, with over £2m in prize money up for grabs, with an additional £50,000 for the winning team, a £35,000 prize pool for the winning team's jockeys and £20,000 to the jockey who scores the most individual points over the competition.

Each team manager will select seven jockeys via the draft and may add a wildcard selection at any time during the competition.

Sir Michael Stoute is set to join Frankie's ranks in The East, while Michael and David Easterby extend their family ties in Yorkshire and Hughie Morrison adds strength to Scotland.

Jeremy Wray, CEO of Racing League, said: "We first spoke with Frankie after last year's competition, before he announced that this would be his last year riding, so we are obviously thrilled that he has taken up the challenge of managing The East.

"Once again, we are delighted to have so many trainers involved which will make for another fiercely competitive and exciting spectacle."