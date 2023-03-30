Today on Sky Sports Racing: All-Weather action from Wolverhampton plus jumping from Hexham on Thursday

Wolverhampton and Hexham feature on a busy Thursday on Sky Sports Racing, starring a hat-trick seeker for trainer Ruth Carr.

8.00 Wolverhampton - Athmad & Young Fire contest feature handicap

The feature Spreadex Sports £300 Spread Betting Cashback Handicap (8.00) looks competitive with some in-form rivals heading a field of seven.

Ruth Carr's Athmad seeks a hat-trick having been successful at Southwell and here on his last two starts and will be looking for an eleventh career success.

The David O'Meara-trained Young Fire returned to form when winning over this course and distance last time and will be popular with Mark Winn keeping the ride.

Oh Herberts Reign has been falling steadily down the handicap having gone winless since his juvenile days in 2021 but a switch to the all-weather has brought about some improved performances and now steps back to a mile for the first time since Royal Ascot last year.

Double Time is of interest for trainer Sir Mark Todd as the five-year-old makes a second start since wind surgery and now has Oisin Murphy on board.

Image: Oh Herberts Reign heads out past racegoers at Royal Ascot

7.00 Wolverhampton - Debut winner Cicero's Gift faces Bussento

The It's Time To Turn To talkSPORT Restricted Novice Stakes (7.00) features a fascinating clash between debut winner Cicero's Gift and the highly-promising Bussento.

The former, trained by Charlie Hills, caught plenty by surprise when winning a Newbury novice in October at odds of 22/1 and carries a 7lb penalty as a result of that success.

Eve Johnson Houghton's Bussento ran three times on the turf as a juvenile and showed plenty to suggest he is capable of winning this, improving to be a narrow second on his most recent start at Newbury in September.

The Harry Eustace-trained Docklands was between a pair of subsequent winners on his only start last year at Haydock and could well improve his three-year-old campaign.

3.20 Hexham - Twoshotsoftequila tops eight in feature

Twoshotsoftequila got off the mark over fences at the fourth attempt for Rebecca Menzies at Doncaster earlier this month and now heads to Hexham as top weight in the Join Our Bet Club At Vickers.Bet Handicap Chase (3.20).

It looks set to be testing conditions at the northern track and that should suit locally-trained Houston Texas (Nicky Richards), a three-time Carlisle winner who was down the field in the Eider Chase last time out.

Stamina should also be no issue for Lucinda Russell's Camp Belan who is a winner over three-miles-and-two furlongs at Kelso and fell early in the Hexham Marathon two weeks ago.

Watch every race from Wolverhampton and Hexham, plus action at Chantilly and Compiegne, all live on Sky Sports Racing on Thursday, March 30.