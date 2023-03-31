Today on Sky Sports Racing: Hollie Doyle returns to action on busy three-card Friday with Newcastle, Southwell and Lingfield

Sky Sports Racing ambassador Hollie Doyle returns to action on the channel for the first time since a heavy fall in January with one ride at Newcastle.

5.50 Newcastle - Doyle back to ride Rhythm N Hooves for Watson

There are three all-weather meetings to enjoy on Sky Sports Racing on the eve of the turf returning to our screens.

Up at Gosforth Park, Doyle makes a welcome comeback from a fractured elbow injury suffered in a spill at Wolverhampton just over 10 weeks ago.

She heads north to ride Archie Watson's Rhythm N Hooves in the Top Odds Every Day With BetUK Restricted Novice Stakes (5.50), and he will be fancied after finishing runner-up at Wolverhampton on his debut two weeks ago.

George Boughey's Beau Roc was tried three times as a juvenile, finishing in the runner-up spot on each occasion, including a good effort behind the useful Rogue Spirit on debut.

Jack Of Clubs drops down to five furlongs for Michael Dods after running with credit behind Oahu here in October last year.

4.20 Southwell - Bert Kibbler bids to double up for Barron

The BetUk's Acca Club £5 Free Bet Handicap (4.20) looks a quality affair as four last-time winners feature among 14 runners.

Robert Cowell's Angle Land has enjoyed a fantastic season, winning three of his last four starts, and will be popular under leading all-weather rider Danny Muscutt.

Bert Kibbler defeated the Angle Land over this course and distance earlier this month to extend his impressive all-weather record to four wins from 10 starts and represents David and Nicola Barron, with Ben Curtis in the saddle.

Mr Beaufort is making his first start of 2023 and a debut for the horse's new trainer-owner combination of David O'Meara and Middleham Park.

Image: Marco Ghiani rides Angle Land to victory last year

3.35 Lingfield - Three last-time winners battle it out

Champion jockey William Buick heads to Lingfield for two rides, including hat-trick seeker Cantora in the talkSPORT Download The App Fillies' Handicap (3.35).

Having shown little in three runs in novice company over six furlongs, Boughey's filly has settled nicely into handicap company now up in trip, winning over seven furlongs at Leicester and a mile at Redcar - both on heavy ground at the end of the turf season last year.

Marco Botti and Andrea Atzeni combine with Wolverhampton winner Rubina Rose, who tackles a 5lb rise for that February success.

Ed Walker's Star From Afarhh is a clear top weight off a mark of 68 after scoring over 10 furlongs at Chelmsford when last seen.

Gary Moore's Sausalito heads the field for the BetUK's Acca Club 5 Free Bet Handicap (4.05) as the four-year-old hunts a remarkable sixth victory in as many weeks.

